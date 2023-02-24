Casey put together a strong third quarter Friday night and came from behind to beat Mounds Meridian 52-46 for the championship of the Illinois Class 1A Cumberland Regional boys high school basketball tournament.
Jackson Parcel led the Warriors with 19 points and six rebounds, while brothers Nolan and Jacob Clement scored 10 points each. Nolan Clement also had seven assists.
The Warriors trailed 28-27 at halftime, but outscored the Bobcats 18-10 in the third quarter and held off a fourth-quarter rally.
Now 17-10, Casey advances to the Altamont Sectional, where the Warriors will play the host team at 7 p.m. CST Tuesday.
Also at Altamont, Tuscola and Effingham St. Anthony will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.
- Teutopolis 59, Robinson 40 — At Teutopolis, Ill., the Maroons fell to the host Wooden Shoes on Friday in the championship game of the Class 2A Teutopolis Regional.
The Maroons, who finished the year at less than full strength, had a 21-12 season.
