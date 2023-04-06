Thursday
- Robinson 14, Marshall 12 -- At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons overcame an 8-0 deficit to get their first Little Illini Conference win.
Judson Pinkston was 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBI for Robinson, now 2-3 and 0-1. Wesley Liston had a homer and a double, driving in six runs, while Julian Parker had a double, drove in three runs and scored twice and Cole Weber had a hit and scored twice.
Marshall, which outhit Robinson 12-7 but gave up 12 walks, got a double, two triples, four runs and three RBI by Will Ross; a 4-for-5 performance with a double and four runs by Landon Boatman; a homer and two runs by Josh Kirkwood; and two hits and two RBI by Payton McGuire. The Lions are 5-2 and 0-1.
- Sullivan 1, Linton 0 -- At Sullivan, Will Brooks pitched a three-hit shutout and Marcus Roshel had the game-winning RBI for the Golden Arrows, now 1-4.
Losing pitcher Russell Goodman had two hits and Jaxon Walker a double for the 0-3 Miners.
- Parke Heritage 12, North Vermillion 2 -- At Cayuga, the visiting Wolves picked up a victory.
Tennis
Thursday
Girls
- Terre Haute North 4, West Vigo 1 -- At North, the Patriots opened their girls high school tennis season successfully on Thursday.
Winning for the Patriots in singles were Alaina Belmar and Kenley Shoults, while teams of Krista Cottom-Hannah Wineinger and Aubrey Ervin-Becca Williams won in doubles. The Patriots play Indianapolis Chatard on Saturday.
Avery Lasecki won at No. 1 singles for the 1-1 Vikings.
- Franklin 4, Terre Haute South 1 -- At Franklin, the team of Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich earned the only point for the Braves in their season opener.
Singles -- Riley Wilkinson (F) def. Sarah Rowe 6-4, 6-2; Chelsie Rayl (F) def. Aja Irish 6-0, 6-0; Emma Williams (F) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles -- Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Ailyn Hendricks-Marnie Moore 7-5, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8); Kate Pinnick-Kennedy Urban (F) def. Jordan Miller-Samhita Shantharam 6-1, 6-1.
JV -- Franklin 8, South 4.
Next -- Terre Haute South (0-1) plays Friday at Center Grove.
Boys
- Effingham 8, Paris 1 -- At Paris, Ill., Aidan Creech got the only point for the host Tigers with a win at No. 4 singles.
Now 1-2, Paris plays Saturday at the Mattoon Invitational.
Prep softball
- Clay City 11, North Knox 0 -- At Clay City, Lizzy Sinders pitched a five-inning two-hitter for the host Eels in a nonconference win.
Abi Shearer was 3 for 3 with two doubles and four RBI for Clay City, while Faith Mitchell hit a homer, drove in five runs and scored twice and Gracie Oberholtzer was 2 for 3.
- Cascade 11, Terre Haute South 4 -- At Clayton, the visiting Braves fell to 1-6 for the season and will host the Braves Bash this coming weekend.
- Parke Heritage 9, North Vermillion 0 -- At Cayuga, the visiting Wolves recorded a shutout win.
High school sports
- Falcon wins scholarship -- The 12 seniors who will be receiving Cato Memorial Scholarships from the Indiana High School Athletic Association were announced Friday.
Among them is Braylee Brown of North Vermillion.
College softball
- Pomeroys sweep -- At Pittsburgh, Pa., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods swept a River States Conference doubleheader over host Point Park by scores by 7-5 and 1-0.
Lyric Krause (West Vigo) and Jaleigh Crawford combined for five RBI in the first game.
Jasmine Kinzer (Terre Haute South) was winning pitcher in the second game which included 3-for-4 performances by Krause and Tori Lee -- who homered -- and a 2-for-4 game with three RBI for Camryn Scott (Terre Haute North).
