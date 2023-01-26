Host West Vigo was solid in the first quarter and the fourth quarter Thursday in girls high school basketball, coming from behind to defeat North Vermillion 43-36 in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Delaney Marrs had 17 points, Katelyn Fennell 11 and Kenzye Knopp had five of her nine in the fourth quarter for West Vigo. Braxtyn Dunham scored 10 for the Falcons.
West Vigo takes a 9-14 record into the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional, where the Vikings play Edgewood on Wednesday.
North Vermillion is also 9-14 and meets Fountain Central on Tuesday in the Class A Attica Sectional.
In other girls high school basketball Thursday:
• Bloomington North 58, Terre Haute North 28 — At Bloomington, the host Cougars improved to 17-6 for the season in a Conference Indiana game.
Terre Haute North finished its regular season 10-14, 2-3 in conference play, and meets Plainfield on Tuesday at the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional. Bloomington North, also 2-3 in conference play, drew a bye and plays Feb. 3 at the Class 4A Bloomington South Sectional.
• Parke Heritage 46, North Central 37 — At Farmersburg, the home team never found its shooting touch and had a 10-game winning streak snapped.
Parke Heritage is now 18-5 and plays North Putnam on Wednesday at the Class 2A Greencastle Sectional.
North Central, 17-5, plays in the Class A Bloomfield Sectional on Tuesday against Shakamak.
• Riverton Parke 49, Fountain Central 28 — At Mecca, Bailey Duke had 15 points and 17 rebounds while Macey Barnes also scored 15 and Haylee Mathas 13 for the home team.
Duke reached 1,000 rebounds for her career during the game and Riverton Parke climbed into a tie for third place in the Wabash River Conference. The Panthers, 10-10 (their first season at .500 or better since 2017) and 4-3, play South Putnam on Wednesday at Greencastle. Fountain Central, 10-12 and 4-3, plays North Vermillion on Tuesday at Attica.
• Linton 71, White River Valley 38 — At Linton, the host Miners hit 14 3-pointers in winning their Senior Night finale.
Now 18-3 overall and 7-0 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference, Linton plays the host team on Wednesday at the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional.
WRV, 9-13 and 3-4, plays Clay City on Wednesday at Bloomfield.
• Eastern Greene 61, Clay City 33 — At Little Cincinnati, the host Thunderbirds finished off a 17-7 season and placed second in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference at 6-1.
Clay City, 6-17 and 0-7 in the SWIAC, plays White River Valley on Wednesday at Bloomfield. Eastern is a sectional host and plays Linton on Wednesday.
Trac
k, cross country
- — Indiana State track and field swept the Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Athlete of the Week awards following a standout showing at the John Gartland Invitational, as announced by the league office Wednesday evening.
Wyatt Wyman was tabbed as the MVC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Kevin Krutsch was named the MVC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Wyman ran a career-best 600 time of 1:20.12 to take top spot in the event. In addition to moving up to third in program history in the event, he also set the Indiana State Indoor Track and Field Facility record and the John Gartland Invitational meet record in the process. Not to be outdone, he also ran the third leg of the Sycamores’ 4x400 relay that placed first with a facility and meet record time of 3:18.37, with his split coming in at 49.4.
Krutsch became the first Sycamore since 2018 to clear 7 feet in the high jump with his performance at the John Gartland Invitational. He broke the meet and facility record in the event by clearing 7 feet, 0½ inch, finishing second in the event and only losing out on top spot via tiebreaker.
Indiana State continues its indoor season Friday and Saturday at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational at Louisville, Ky.
- Indiana State cross country picked up multiple honors Thursday afternoon, as the Sycamore men’s and women’s teams were both named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams by the organization.
The men had a cumulative grade-point average of 3.466, the women 3.677.

Swimming
- — Indiana State diver Zoe Smith picked up her third Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week honors as announced by the conference office.
Smith became the first Indiana State diver to break 300 points in the 3-meter event as the junior topped ISU’s previous high set by Ellie Christie back in 2018 against Illinois (283.27). Smith followed up by finishing second in the 1-meter diving event with a score 274.05.
