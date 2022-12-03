West Vigo didn't quite get off to the same high school basketball start as it had a night earlier Saturday afternoon, falling behind Evansville Bosse 20-7 after a quarter and losing 68-46 in the Battle at Oakland City.
The Vikings had jumped out to a 22-0 lead Friday against Greencastle, but had to play for a second time in less than 24 hours against the perennial powerhouse.
The short turnaround didn't bother Grayson Porter, who came back from a 20-point performance Friday to lead the Vikings again with 18. Zeke Tanoos added 15 points for the Vikings, while Taray Howell scored 18 and Jace Banks 12 for the Bulldogs.
West Vigo, 2-2, plays Friday at Northview. Bosse, 2-1, hosts Princeton that night.
In other boys high school basketball Saturday:
- Wildcats win Banks — At Cayuga, South Vermillion broke away from a third-quarter tie to defeat Parke Heritage 67-55 in the Banks of the Wabash Classic championship game.
Luke Bush had 17 points for the Wildcats, while Elliott Corenflos and Brayson Shoults scored 14 each and Dylan Conder had 11. Now 2-1, South Vermillion plays Friday at Edgewood.
Treigh Schelsky had 27 points and Renn Harper 10 for the Wolves, 2-2, who play at Park Tudor on Friday.
In the third-place game, Riverton Parke defeated host North Vermillion 51-46. The Panthers are now 2-2 and play Friday at Fountain Central, while the Falcons are 0-4 and are at Traders Point Christian that night.
- Linton 64, Heritage Christian 52 — At Brownsburg, Class 2A's top-ranked Miners remained undefeated with a win at the Sneakers for Santa event.
Logan Webb had 24 points and Joey Hart 21 for Linton, now 3-0. The Miners play Friday at Mitchell and Heritage Christian, led by Purdue recruit Myles Colvin with 23 points, is 1-2 and plays at Indianapolis Chatard on Friday.
- Indianapolis North Central 79, Bloomfield 52 — At Brownsburg, Class A's top-ranked Cardinals suffered their first loss, also at Sneakers for Santa, despite a 19-point output by freshman Blake Neill.
Now 3-1, Bloomfield hosts Clay City on Friday. North Central, 3-1, is at Indianapolis Attucks on Wednesday.
- Danville 50, Casey 45 — At Hutsonville, Ill., the Warriors suffered their first loss against the bigger school at the Hutsonville Shootout.
Jacob Clement had 18 points and nine rebounds for Casey, now 4-1. The Warriors host Cumberland on Tuesday.
- Monticello 73, Marshall 44 — At Marshall, Ill., Eli Daugherty had 14 points and Trey Scott 10 as the host Lions lost a nonconference game.
Now 0-4, Marshall hosts Tolono Unity on Tuesday. Monticello is 2-1.
Girls basketball
- Northview 55, Lebanon 50 — At Lebanon, the Knights bounced back from a loss less than 24 hours earlier.
Audri Spencer had 22 points, Brynlee Clarke 13 and Reagin White 12 for the Knights, 5-2, who host South Vermillion on Tuesday. Lebanon is 2-5 and hosts Western Boone on Friday.
- North Central 52, Bloomfield 49 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds picked up a big SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
Now 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the SWIAC, North Central hosts North Daviess on Tuesday. Bloomfield, 3-6 and 1-1, is at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
- Mitchell 39, Clay City 26 — At Elnora, the Eels fell to 3-6 with a loss in the first round of the North Daviess Tournament.
Clay City played the host team later in the day and will host South Putnam on Tuesday.
Prep football
- All-staters picked — The Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced its all-state teams that include several Wabash Valley players.
The Class 5A Seniors team includes running back Josh Cottee, offensive lineman Jude McCoskey and defensive athlete-at-large Alex Rose of Terre Haute South and defensive back Jaden Wayt of Terre Haute North.
Northview's Gabe Stockrahm is a defensive lineman on the Class 4A Seniors team.
The Class 2A Seniors team includes quarterback Hunter Gennicks and offensive lineman Wrigley Franklin of Linton, receiver Luke Adams of Sullivan and defensive lineman Gus Shryock of South Vermillion, and the Class 2A Juniors team includes offensive lineman Jake Breedlove and offensive athlete-at-large Braden Walters of Linton and defensive lineman Zach Hess of South Vermillion.
And the Class A Seniors team has offensive athlete-at-large Derron Hazzard of Riverton Parke and offensive lineman Atticus Blank of North Vermillion.
Prep wrestling
- Arrows second, Vikings third — At Bicknell, Sullivan was second and West Vigo third at the North Knox Invitational.
Washington won the meet with 211 points to 200 for the Golden Arrows and 168 for the Vikings.
Sullivan champions included three-time state finalist Lane Gilbert, who needed just 40 seconds to record two pins.
- Falcons second, Wildcats fourth — At Veedersburg, North Vermillion went 4-1 to finish second and South Vermillion was 2-3 to place fourth at the Fountain Central Round Robin.
North Vermillion beat South Vermillion 43-42, West Lafayette 42-39, South Newton 54-24, Fountain Central 48-27 and lost to Seeger 54-21. South Vermillion also lost to Seeger 54-16 and West Lafayette 45-30 but defeated South Newton 60-12 and Fountain Central by the same 48-27 score.
Individual champions included Aden Rangel of North Vermillion at 120, Alex Shryock of South Vermillion at 170, Landen Baker of North Vermillion at 182 and Aiden Hinchee of North Vermillion at 220.
South Vermillion is 6-5 and wrestles at North Putnam's Kenny Kent Invitational next Saturday.
Men's basketball
- Midway 71, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 66 — At Knoerle Center, the host Pomeroys fell to 3-6 overall and 0-3 in River States Conference play in a close game against one of the RSC contenders.
Tarik Dixon had 16 points, Elkin Ramirez 14 and Keith Germain 13 for the Pomeroys, who face fifth-ranked Marian on the road Monday.
Women's basketball
- Midway 77, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 44 -- At the Knoerle Center, the host Pomeroys jumped out to an 11-0 lead but were routed the rest of the way.
Brooklynn Jones had 14 points and nine rebounds for SMWC, now 6-2 and 1-2 in River States Conference play. The Pomeroy women are idle until a game next Saturday at Oakland City.
College swimming
- Smith and Gray set records — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Zoe Smith and Marni Gray broke Indiana State school records in a time-trial meet against the University of Indianapolis.
Smith's record in 1-meter diving is second-best in the Missouri Valley Conference this season, while Gray's mark in the 50 butterfly leads the MVC.
ISU travels to North Florida for a dual meet Dec. 17.
- Rose second, seventh — At Wooster, Ohio, the Rose-Hulman men were second and the Engineer women seventh at the Wooster Invitational.
Caleb Munger won the 500 freestyle and Evan Sellers took the 1,650 freestyle for the men's team while Vineet Ranade set a school record in the 200 individual medley and teamed with Ryan Nikolic, Brian Beasley and Derick Miller for a record in the 200 medley relay.
Top finish for the women was a seventh-place showing by Natalija Pumpers in the 200 backstroke.
