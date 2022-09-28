ROUNDUP: Vikings' girls get 11th win

West Vigo wrapped up an 11-4 regular season in girls high school soccer by winning 5-3 Wednesday night at Edgewood.
Dusty Welker and Katelyn Fennell had two goals each and Masyn Fisk had a goal and an assist for the Vikings. Lily Krause had four saves.
West Vigo returns to Edgewood on Tuesday for a sectional match against Monrovia.
Monday
• Terre Haute South 9, Northview 1 — At South, Breena Ireland and Mallory Rich had two goals each as the Braves won a nonconference match.
Ireland scored in the first minute and Rich 11 minutes later to give South an early 2-0 lead. It was 3-0 at halftime.
Mallory, Rich and Meredith Toomey had assists for the Braves.
Boys
• West Vigo 5, Edgewood 1 — At West Vigo, Draik Mason and Owen Scott had two goals each as the Vikings ended their regular season with a Western Indiana Conference win.
Laine Hendricks assisted on goals by Mason and Benito Lacomba in the first half, while Jaxon Kyrouac assisted on one of Scott’s second-half goals. Jordan Krause had 11 saves.
Now 5-9, 5-3 in the WIC, the Vikings play Brown County on Monday at the Greencastle Sectional.
• Evansville North 4, Terre Haute South 0 — At Evansville, the Braves lost a nonconference road match.
The Braves are now 7-9.
Tuesday
• Terre Haute South 9, Northview 0 — At South, Grant Esper and Mason Ham each had hat tricks for the Braves in a nonconference win.
Talan Carton, Adam Mohammed and Ahan Bhattacharyya had the other goals, while Liam Kirkpatrick, Jay Haddix, Justin Lowe, Ryan Tevlin and Jake Price had assists.
College volleyball
• Rose-Hulman 3, DePauw 1 — At Hubert Arena, the host Engineers defeated the Tigers 25-16, 23-25, 30-28, 25-20 on Wednesday, their first win over DePauw since 2011.
Megan Korte had a career-high 17 kills with Allie Fults adding 13. Sophia Koop had a career-high eight aces plus eight kills; Sophia Harrison and Jillian Gregg had 25 assists each and Lily Ebright had 32 digs.
Rose-Hulman is now 8-7 and plays Saturday at Defiance. DePauw is 7-8.
Tuesday
• IU East 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 0 — At SMWC, the host Pomeroys fell to 14-2 overall and 0-2 in the River States Conference against one of the RSC powerhouses.
The Pomeroys host Brescia on Friday.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, the visiting Patriots prevailed 25-15, 25-18, 25-14.
Junior Emma Yeryar got her 1,000th dig for the Lakers during the match.
• Linton 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, the visiting Miners won a nonconference match.
Tennis
Boys
• Knights, Patriots to meet — At Brazil, host Northview defeated South Putnam 5-0 and Owen Valley downed Greencastle 4-1 in sectional play.
The championship match is Thursday.
• Linton, North Daviess advance — At Elnora, host North Daviess beat Bloomfield 5-0 and Linton defeated White River Valley by the same score at the North Daviess Sectional.
Monday
• Sullivan 3, Princeton 2 — At Princeton, the visiting Golden Arrows wrapped up their regular season.
Girls
Tuesday
• Teutopolis 8, Robinson 3 — At Teutopolis, Ill., the visiting Maroons suffered just their third loss.
Annie List won in singles, where she’s 13-3, and doubles for Robinson.
Singles — Annie List (R) def. J.Hemmen 6-2, 6-2; O.Hemmen (T) def. Lauren Staller 6-1, 6-3; Anna Hargrave (R) def. Drees 6-3, 6-4; Buehnerkemper (T) def. Lindsey Hevron 6-1, 6-2; K.Habing (T) def. Sydney Harmon 6-2, 6-2; A.Probst (T) def. Hannah Hevron 6-4, 6-4; Davidson (T) def. Grace Gower 7-5, 6-1
Doubles — List-Staller (R) def. O.Hemmen-A.Probst 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6); Drees-Heuermann (T) def. Gower-Harmon 6-3, 6-0; Niemers-Wermert (T) def. Hargrave-L.Hevron 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-2); Buehnerkemper-J.Hemmen (T) def. Lauren Correll-H.Hevron 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3).
Next — Robinson (8-3) played Wednesday at Olney.
• Paris 7, Newton 2 — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers defeated the Eagles for the second time this season.
Singles — Lily Graham (P) def. Charlotte Schackmann 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4); Kimber Calvert (P) def. Jean Lin 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6); Lily Smittkamp (P) def. Grace Warfel 6-0, 6-0; Emerson Barrett (P) def. Avery Zumbahlen 6-2, 7-5; Claire Maschino (P) def. Paige Klingler 6-4, 6-0; Savanna Reed (P) def. Jailyn Hall 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (11-9).
Doubles — Lin-Schackmann (N) def. Calvert-Smittkamp 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3); Barrett-Graci Watson (P) def. Warfel-Zumbahlen 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Hall-Klingler (N) def. Kendra Knauer-Claire Young 6-7 (3-7), 6-1, 1-0 (10-8).
Next — Paris (9-5) plays Thursday at Mattoon.
