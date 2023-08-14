The 2023 fall high school sports season in Indiana is just a few days old, but one team has already exceeded its victory total from last year.
Host West Vigo gutted out a 3-2 win over Parke Heritage in volleyball Monday, the Vikings' first win in more than a year.
The visiting Wolves are getting votes in a state Class 2A poll but the Vikings, 0-24 last season, won 20-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6 in the season opener for both teams.
West Vigo plays Tuesday at Clay City, while Parke Heritage hosts Riverton Parke on Thursday.
- Linton 3, Vincennes Lincoln 0 -- At Linton, the defending Class 2A state runner-up team opened with a resounding win, sweeping the Alices 25-8, 25-12, 25-17.
Linton hosts White River Valley on Wednesday.
- Sullivan 3, South Knox 0 -- At Sullivan, every set was close but the Golden Arrows pulled out a 25-20, 28-26, 25-20 win in their opener.
Sullivan plays Thursday at Vincennes Lincoln.
- Clay City 3, South Vermillion 2 -- At Clinton, the visiting Eels overcame an injury to one of their starters to win the final two sets 25-14, 17-15.
Clay City hosts West Vigo and South Vermillion travels to Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
- Riverton Parke 3, North Putnam 0 -- At Mecca, the third set was a 26-24 squeaker but the Panthers got a season-opening sweep.
Riverton Parke is at North Central on Tuesday.
- Miners third -- Linton, the 2022 Class 2A state runner-up, is ranked third in a preseason poll released Monday by indianaprepvolleyball.com.
Class 4A is led almost unanimously by Hamilton Southeastern, with Brownsburg -- a future sectional opponent for Terre Haute North or Terre Haute South -- getting a first-place vote and a fifth-place ranking. The Patriots received votes.
Northview is ranked 11th in Class 3A, led by Providence.
The Miners trail defending state champion Wapahani and Andrean in the 2A poll, with Sullivan and Parke Heritage receiving votes.
And in Class A, Fort Wayne Blackhawk is ranked first with Dugger Union, Bloomfield and Clay City all receiving votes.
Tennis
- Sullivan 5, Washington 0 -- At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows lost just four games in 10 sets against the Hatchets.
Singles -- Houston Ferree (S) def. Elijah Parsons 6-0, 6-0; Drew Baker (S) def. Austin Clark 6-1, 6-0; Levi Chickadaunce (S) def. Brody Armes 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles -- Carter Mischler-Jayden Scott (S) def. Hayden Tomey-Layton Welsh 6-1, 6-1; Sam Couch-Spencer Hanks (S) def. Caleb Bouchie-Tristan Zollars 6-0, 6-0.
JV -- Sullivan won 2-0.
Next -- Sullivan plays Tuesday at South Vermillion.
Golf
- Vincennes Lincoln 225, Sullivan 228 -- At Sullivan Elks, Lannie Donnar led the Golden Arrows with a 53 in a high school match.
- Wolves second -- At Crawfordsville Municipal Course, Parke Heritage finished second in a three-way high school match Monday as Phoebe Henderson shot a 49 to lead the way.
Host Crawfordsville won the match by shooting a 217, with Parke Heritage at 224 and Attica at 234.
- Aces at Hulman Links -- Two golfers achieved holes-in-one the past few days at Hulman Links.
On Friday, Gary Stuck used a 7-iron on the 175-yard 13th hole, a shot witnessed by Fred Reynolds, Dave Monroney and Brian Kaufman.
Mark Bird also got an ace recently on the 128-yard fourth hole, using a pitching wedge. Jim Homburg, Eddie Bird and Steve Myers saw that shot.
College swimming
- Sycamore schedule released -- Indiana State swimming and diving coach Josh Christiansen announced the 2023-24 schedule on Monday morning as the Sycamores will compete in 11 regular-season matchups over the season.
The Sycamores will host five meets at the Vigo County Aquatic Center including their annual intrasquad meet on Sept. 29. Additional opponents coming to Terre Haute include UIC, Southern Indiana, Eastern Michigan, Lindenwood, and Illinois State.
Indiana State will open the competition slate on Sept. 16 with a pentathlon meet at Ball State.
