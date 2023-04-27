West Vigo pitcher Kaleb Marrs spun a three-hitter while striking out 13 batters in an 8-0 victory over host Indian Creek in high school baseball Wednesday night at Trafalgar.
The win lifted the Vikings' Western Indiana Conference record to 6-0.
Marrs pitched six innings for the win. Ben Kearns, Brian Chesshir, Garrett Pugh and Carter Murphy all had doubles for the Vikings. Murphy had 3 RBI, Kearns two RBI, and Kaleb Marrs and Jacob Likens both had one RBI for West Vigo.
West Vigo (now 11-2 overall, 6-0 WIC) plays Twin Lakes and Portage Central (Mich.) in a pair of games Saturday at Twin Lakes.
In other high school baseball Wednesday:
• Mattoon 12, Robinson 2 — At Mattoon, Ill., Garrett Winterwood drove in both runs for the visiting Maroons and pitched three innings in the loss to the host Green Wave.
The Maroons (6-12 overall) planned to host Newton on Thursday.
• Sullivan 12, Brown County 2 — At Sullivan, Marcus Roshel had two hits, three runs scored and two RBI, while teammate Ryder Pinkston had three RBI and two runs scored for the host Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
On the mound, Jacob Hawkins, Pinkston and Jaden Norris combined to strike out 11 Brown County batters.
Prep softball
- Terre Haute South 2, Riverton Parke 1 -- At Mecca, winning pitcher Maddy Griswold was 3 for 4 for the visiting Braves.
Emma Cesinger had a double, two RBI and got the save for South, while Kyar McVey was 2 for 3.
• Sullivan 9, Brown County 3 — At Sullivan, Jocey Wible and Kate Ridgway drove in three runs each, and teammate Jaylynn Hobbs had four hits for the host Golden Arrows on Wednesday.
Ridgway and Hobbs handled the Sullivan pitching duties, striking out a combined 11 batters and walking just one.
College softball
• Franklin sweeps Rose — Franklin improved to 6-4 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 9-4 and 6-2 doubleheader sweep over Rose-Hulman (now 6-22 overall, 0-12 HCAC) on Wednesday.
In the opener, Rose led 3-1 before Franklin rallied to claim the 9-4 win. MaKenzie Morgan led the offense with three singles, one run scored and one RBI. Nicole Lang added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Katelyn Sarvis and Jadyn Winkler also contributed two hits to the game one offense.
In the nightcap, Morgan and Winkler each had two hits to pace the Engineers in a 6-2 loss. Sarvis and Lang added doubles for Rose-Hulman.
Rose returns to action Saturday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Anderson.
Boys golf
• West Vigo 174, Sullivan 182 — At the Sullivan Elks Club Course, Derek Dean took medalist honors for the visiting and victorious Vikings with a 39 Wednesday.
West Vigo's other top scores included Bryce Easton with a 44, Colin Akers 45, Wyatt McQaeary 46 and Caleb Francis 47. Rowdy Adams and Koby Wood led Sullivan with a 40 and 41 respectively.
