ROUNDUP: Upgrades on the docket for ISU's Price Field

Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced that Price Field will be getting a facelift this season as the Sycamores softball team will see a number of upgrades to The Eleanor Forsythe St. John Softball Complex heading into the 2022 spring season and beyond.
Already this fall, the Sycamores playing surface has already seen an upgrade this fall with a total regrade of the entire field and the installation of HGT Bluegrass sod in the outfield. Price Field also will feature new irrigation and drainage and new outfield wall pads.
More additions to the field are in the works with a new locker room and team building expected to be completed.
“All of our sports are a priority and softball is no exception,” Clinkscales said. “These improvements will enhance the overall student-athlete experience. Our Sycamores expect to compete for MVC championships every year, they deserve to have facilities, a playing surface and other accoutrements that support that expectation.”
Price Field has seen a number of upgrades throughout its life since opening in the spring of 1989. Over the last decade, the Sycamores have added a state-of-the-art Daktronics electronic scoreboard (2019), a storage building, two bullpens, expanded dugouts and a batting cage (2012) and a press-box upgrade (2013).
ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis and her husband Lynn provided key funding to start the project with a $25,000 initial gift.
The additions to the field will provide an advantage for the Sycamores moving forward.
“The upgrades on Price Field will make it one of the finest playing surfaces in the area,” ISU softball coach Mike Perniciaro pointed out.
Indiana State wrapped up a strong fall schedule with a majority of its games being played at Terre Haute South High School due to the on-going field renovations. The Sycamores' 2022 spring schedule will be released at a later date.
Women’s soccer
• ISU hosts tournament game Sunday — Indiana State received the No. 3 seed in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and will host No. 6 seed Evansville on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff time has yet to be determined.
If ISU wins, it could have a potential rematch with Valparaiso. If a rematch takes place, it will be on the Beacons’ pitch this time.
ISU has not lost since Sept. 29, a stretch of four matches with four wins and one draw, including a 4-1 win over Evansville on Oct. 3.
Basketball
• Middle school results — Scores from games reported to the Tribune-Star:
Seventh-grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 48 (Lewis 24), Otter Creek 41 (Renn 11).
