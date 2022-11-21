Two Indiana State football players were honored Monday after ISU's 2022 season had come to a close.
Cade Chambers was named a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given to the top freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision, and Garret Ollendieck was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his defensive performance Saturday against Missouri State.
Chambers finished the 2022 season with 938 passing yards and an 8:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His season included a 311-yard passing effort with five total touchdowns against Youngstown State, for which he earned October 16 MVFC Newcomer of the Week accolades from the contest in becoming the first ISU quarterback to top 300 passing yards since 2018.
To be eligible for the Jerry Rice Award, a freshman must be in his first or second academic year and can’t have surpassed four games played in the previous academic year – similar to the NCAA’s regular redshirt rule.
A national media panel will select the winner, with voting based on the regular season. The recipient will be announced on Dec. 7 and honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas on the eve of the national championship game.
Ollendieck saved his best performance of the 2022 season for ISU’s final game of the year as the linebacker posted a career-high 14 tackles, a sack, and an interception against Missouri State.
The Cresco, Iowa native posted a game-high 10 tackles in the first half of the game against the Bears, including a clutch sack late that led to a MSU missed field goal. Ollendieck added four more stops in the second half on the way to his first double-digit tackling performance with the Sycamores. He added his first interception of the season in the third quarter to set up a short field for ISU.
In addition to his work on defense, Ollendieck added two tackles on the ISU punt team that resulted in negative return yards for the Bears.
Men's college basketball
- Eastern Illinois 102, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 40 -- At Charleston, Ill., the host Panthers pulled away late in the first half Monday afternoon and dominated the Pomeroys the rest of the way.
Terre Haute North graduate Braden Edington led the Pomeroys with nine points before fouling out. Davin Miller added eight points and Keith Germain had seven points and six rebounds.
Women's college basketball
- Rose-Hulman 55, Mount Aloysius 40 -- At Cresson, Pa., the visiting Engineers won Sunday for their first 2-0 start in seven seasons.
The Engineers held the host Mounties to just 26% from the field and outrebounded the hosts 38-32.
Jamie Baum led Rose-Hulman with 21 points and career-high totals of 14 rebounds and six assists. Nola Wilson matched a career-high in scoring with 19 points and Rose Burnham added 9 points and 2 rebounds.
Rose meets Washington University (St. Louis) this coming Saturday at DePauw's two-day Midwest Challenge that also includes Illinois Wesleyan and the host Tigers.
Prep swimming
- Vikings, Falcons split -- At Cayuga, West Vigo and host North Vermillion split season-opening meets.
West Vigo girls 76, North Vermillion 4
200 medley relay -- West Vigo (Ella Loomis, Bailey Millis, Jaydah Holmes, Maddy Lindsay) 2:21.27; 200 freestyle -- Ashley Sharp (WV) 2:45.41; 200 individual medley -- Mea Targett (WV) 3:01.54; 50 freestyle -- Loomis (WV) 26.93; Diving -- Reagan Belleu (WV) 248.45; 100 butterfly -- Holmes (WV) 1:39.63; 100 freestyle -- Cassie Roush (WV) 1:16.40; 500 freestyle -- Targett (WV) 7:15.65; 200 freestyle relay -- West Vigo (Lindsay, Roush, Holmes, Loomis) 2:05.02; 100 backstroke -- Loomis (WV) 1:12.73; 100 breaststroke -- Lindsay (WV) 1:33.56; 400 freestyle relay -- West Vigo (Maddie Blitz, Sophia Bonomo, Briar Hamrick, Roush) 5:35.18.
North Vermillion boys 35, West Vigo 19
200 medley relay -- North Vermillion (Elle Spivey, Owen Hazelwood, Bxrandon Miller, Austin Ball) 3:16.86; 200 freestyle -- Chase French (WV) 2:23.59; 200 individual medley -- Hazelwood (NV) 4:04.66; 50 freestyle -- Seth Warnock (WV) 30.33; 100 freestyle -- Ball (NV) 1:19.03; 200 freestyle relay -- North Vermillion (Miller, Spivey, Ben Winland, John Clay) 2:33.32; 100 backstroke -- French (WV) 1:22.55; 100 breaststroke -- Hazelwood (NV) 1:58.10.
Prep boys basketball
- Casey 60, Okawville 45 -- At Toledo, Ill., Ryan Richards and Jackson Parcel had 14 points each and Jacob Clement added 10 points and seven rebounds as the Warriors opened with a win at the Cumberland Tournament.
Prep girls basketball
Saturday
- Linton 42, North Daviess 39 -- At Elnora, the Miners had an 11-point lead at halftime but had to hold off the Cougars in the second half of a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game.
Addy McKee had 11 points and Bradie Chambers and Sydney Jerrells nine each, while Taryn Thuis grabbed nine rebounds for the Miners, now 4-0 and 2-0 in the SWIAC. Linton hosts South Knox on Tuesday and North Daviess, 2-4 and 0-1, hosts Loogootee that night.
