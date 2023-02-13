Host Paris recovered from a two-point third quarter Monday to defeat Sullivan 46-36 at the Class 2A Paris Regional for Illinois girls high school basketball.
Paris had rolled to a 16-8 lead after a quarter and still led 26-20 at halftime, but the visitors crept within 28-26 after three quarters before the Tigers pulled away.
Graci Watson led Paris with 11 points, while Trinity Tingley added 10 and Kaitlyn Coombes and Kendra Young had nine each.
Now 27-3, Paris plays Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 7 p.m. Thursday in Eveland Gym.
In other girls basketball:
- Robinson 51, Salem 40 -- At Flora, Ill., the Maroons improved to 20-8 for the season with Monday's win and will play for a regional championship on Thursday.
- Wabash Valley teams eliminated -- Saturday wasn't a good day for the Wabash Valley's Illinois girls teams in regional competition.
In Class 2A regional openers, host Marshall was upset 46-42 by Salem and Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville lost 47-18 at Carmi-White County. Marshall finished 14-16.
In Class 1A, host Stew-Stras defeated Casey 43-32, Martinsville lost 71-21 at Cowden-Herrick and host Georgetown-Ridge Farm defeated Chrisman 47-24 despite nine points by Adaleyn Miller of the Cardinals. Casey completed a 7-23 season.
- Cardinals, Warriors, Tiger Cubs advance -- In single-game Indiana regional contests Saturday, Bloomfield defeated Eminence 40-19 in a Class A game, North Knox downed South Ripley 51-32 in Class 2A play and Greencastle beat Union County 58-38, also in Class 2A.
In semistate games this coming Saturday, 14-14 Bloomfield faces Jac-Cen-Del at 10 a.m. at New Albany while 23-4 Greencastle faces Forest Park at 10 a.m. at Shelbyville, followed by 27-1 North Knox against Eastern Hancock at approximately noon.
Boys basketball
- Illinois pairings announced -- Pairings for the Illinois boys tournaments have been finalized, with Wabash Valley teams playing in regionals at Cumberland, Teutopolis and Lawrenceville.
Class 1A Cumberland Regional
Saturday -- Moweaqua Central A&M at Casey, 6 p.m.; Martinsville at Neoga, 1 p.m.; Beecher City at Stew-Stras, 1:30 p.m.; Macon Meridian at Cumberland, 4 p.m.
Feb. 22 -- Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 24
Class 2A Teutopolis Regional
Saturday -- Paris at Shelbyville, 1 p.m.; Sullivan at Robinson, 6 p.m.; ALAH at Flora, 2 p.m.
Feb. 22 -- Teutopolis vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 24
Class 2A Lawrenceville Regional
Saturday -- Marshall at Fairfield, 6 p.m.; OPH at Mt. Carmel, 6 p.m.
Feb. 22 -- Lawrenceville vs. Winner Game 1, 6 p.m., followed by Newton vs. Winner Game 2; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 24
Prep swimming
- Boys sectional moved -- Maintenance issues at the Vigo County Aquatic Center have led to the boys sectional this Thursday and Saturday being moved to Plainfield.
Competing teams are Avon, Cascade, Cloverdale, Danville, Greencastle, North Putnam, Plainfield, South Putnam, Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo. Terre Haute South had originally been the host team.
Honors
- Former Sycamores get Hall of Fame bids -- Two former Indiana State University athletes are among the members of this year's Hall of Fame Class for the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame.
Brittany Neeley of Eastern (Greentown) High School and Jordan Fife of Seymour are among the honorees.
Neeley had the state's 800-meter record for six years and still ranks third all-time, is 17th all-time on the 1,600-meter list and was the IHSAA Mental Attitude winner as a senior basketball player at the state finals. She will be inducted with her twin sister Bethany, and the two of them are also members of their 2013 4x800 relay team that still holds the state record.
Fife, ISU's record holder in steeplechase, was a two-time state qualifier in cross country and in the 3,200-meter run in track. He also set ISU records in the mile, 1,500 and 5,000 and was a 12-time all-Missouri Valley Conference runner. He was the fourth Indiana native to run a sub-4:00 mile.
- McCauley named again -- Indiana State's Courvoisier McCauley has been named Missouri Valley Conference Men's Basketball Newcomer of the Week for the second straight week and third time this season.
He's the first to win the award twice in a row since Manny Arop in 2012 and joins Brenton Scott and Jake Odum as the only Sycamores to win it three times in one season.
ISU's leading scorer and rebounder had 15 points and six rebounds in a win at Valparaiso and 21 points in a win at Northern Iowa.
- McGowen honored -- Rose-Hulman sophomore Miles McGowen is the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Men's Basketball Player of the Week after getting 42 points and 23 rebounds in a pair of Engineer wins last week.
The Engineers have their home finale on Tuesday against HCAC leader Anderson.
- Hobbs gets another track honor -- Rose-Hulman's Jailen Hobbs has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Track Athlete of the Week after setting a school record and a DePauw Fieldhouse record in the 60-meter dash on Saturday. His time of 6.83 seconds is best in the Great Lakes Region and 12th in the nation.
It's the second time this season he's won the award.
- Former Eel recognized -- Clay City graduate Sophie Moshos, now a freshman at Transylvania, has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Pitcher of the week after allowing one run in five innings while striking out six in her first collegiate victory.
Bowling
- Nominees being accepted -- The Terre Haute Bowlers Hall of Fame is currently accepting applications for this years class. Nominations need to be submitted the the Terre Haute Bowlers Hall of Fame board of governors by March 4. Applications may be obtained at all bowling establishments.
The dinner will be April 24 at the MCL Cafeteria banquet center. Tickets, priced at $30 each, will be available soon at local bowling establishments.
If you have questions, contact John Hayes at 812-249-8436 or Sherrie Delisle at 812-870-4994.
