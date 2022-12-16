Visiting Paris had three double-figure scorers and another player with nine points Thursday night as the Tigers remained unbeaten in girls high school basketball with a 54-33 win at Tri-County.
Kendra Young had 14 points for Paris while Kaitlyn Coombes added 11, Trinity Tingley 10 and Graci Watson nine. Young added six rebounds and three assists, Tingley four assists and three rebounds, Watson five rebounds and Taylor Clark had five rebounds and three steals to go with seven points.
Now 10-0, Paris hosts South Vermillion on Saturday.
In other girls high school basketball Thursday:
- Linton 62, Shakamak 23 — At Jasonville, the Miners also remained unbeaten for the season after a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win.
Bradie Chambers had 21 points for Linton, now 10-0 and 5-0 in the SWIAC. The Miners play Saturday at Mitchell.
Shakamak, 8-6 and 1-4, were led by nine points by Elayni Stone and are idle until playing Shoals on Jan. 5 at the Graves Construction Tournament at White River Valley.
- Parke Heritage 59, Riverton Parke 34 — At Rockville, the host Wolves defeated their county rivals in a Wabash River Conference game.
Emma Simpson led all scorers with 21 for Parke Heritage, while fellow sophomores Raegan Ramsay and Addison Jenkins provided spark and added 16 and 10 points respectively. Now 10-3 overall, 2-1 in the WRC, the Wolves play West Vigo next Thursday in the State Farm Holiday Classic at Northview.
Riverton Parke, 4-7 and 0-3, was led by Macey Barnes with 12 points and Bailey Duke with 11. The Panthers are idle until a home game with Southmont on Jan. 3
Prep wrestling
- South Vermillion 39, West Vigo 31 — At West Vigo, Haydon Kindred's third-period pin enabled the visiting Wildcats to win a close match.
Preston Montgomery remained unbeaten for the season for West Vigo.
126 — Caleb Sparks (WV) won by forfeit.
132 — Kobe Orten (WV) def. Kenley Minor 12-7.
138 — Brogan Decker (SV) pinned Cole Bell 2:00.
145 — Kyle Higgins (SV) pinned Hunter Davis 1:30.
152 — Gavin Martin (SV) pinned William Marrs 1:05.
160 — Will Clay-Faulker (SV) def. Freddy Kuhn 4-0.
170 — Jordan Krause (WV) pinned Alex Shryock 1:28.
182 — Shay Winkler (SV) won by forfeit.
195 — Brock Higgins (WV) pinned Mayson Wimsett 2:32.
220 — Preston Montgomery (WV) def. Gus Shryock 9-0.
285 — Region Hendricks (WV) pinned Logan Fiock 0:50.
106 — Josiah McBride (SV) pinned Aiden Boyles 1:00.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Haydon Kindred (SV) pinned Easton Roberts 5:31.
Next — South Vermillion (8-10) competes Saturday at Greencastle's Russ Hess Holiday Tournament.
- Hoopeston 57, North Vermillion 24 — At Cayuga, the visiting Cornjerkers spoiled the Falcon's Senior Night.
106 -- Garrett (H) pinned Ross 2:52.
113 -- Flores (H) pinned Burch 0:18.
120 -- Rangel (NV) pinned Nelson 2:53.
126 -- A.Bell (H) def. Walters
132 -- Jones (H) won by forfeit.
138 -- Espinoza (H) won by forfeit.
145 -- Botner (NV) pinned D.Bell 1:05.
152 -- Larkin (H) pinned Cope 0:49.
160 -- Brown (H) pinned Holt 1:05.
170 -- Zamora (H) pinned Baker 1:54.
182 -- Tucker (NV) pinned Brewer 0:31.
195 -- Moore (H) won by forfeit.
220 -- Hinchee (NV) pinned Mills 1:10.
Next -- North Vermillion (7-10) competes Saturday at Seeger.
Men's basketball
- Engineers host Community Night -- Rose-Hulman's men's basketball team will celebrate Community Night on Tuesday when the Engineers host Wabash.
Fans will be admitted free and Rose-Hulman players and coaches will meet and greet children in attendance after the game.
Swimming
- Rose ranked -- Rose-Hulman's men's swimming and diving team is ranked 24th nationally in the monthly national poll released Friday by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America.
Rose has lost only to sixth-ranked Washington University (St. Louis) this season and competed Friday at Anderson.
