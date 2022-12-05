Unbeaten Paris got a battle from host Marshall in Little Illini Conference girls basketball Monday night but pulled away in the third quarter for a 48-40 victory.
The Lions, who had opened conference play with a 43-40 win over Mt. Carmel on Thursday, trailed just 10-8 after a quarter and 21-19 at halftime, but the Tigers outscored them 16-8 in the third quarter.
Trinity Tingley and Kaitlyn Coombs had 14 points each for Paris and combined for 10 steals (six by Coombes) and seven assists (five by Tingley).
Zara Engledown had 14 for the Lions. Marshall post player Adi Scott, who had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the Mt. Carmel game, was held to two points.
Now 7-0 overall, 2-0 in the LIC, Paris will host Olney on Thursday in the Eveland Gym. Marshall, 2-7 and 1-1, hosts Lawrenceville that night.
Men's college basketball
- Marian 84, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 49 -- At Indianapolis, the visiting Pomeroys had an 11-0 run and led the nation's fifth-ranked NAIA team on two occasions in the first half.
The host Knights had a big run at the end of the first half, then broke the game open with a 12-0 burst early in the second half.
Elkin Ramirez led SMWC with nine points and Tarik Dixon had eight.
Freshman boys basketball
Terre Haute South 40 (Lewis 10), Mooresville 28.
