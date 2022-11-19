Host Paris beat Charleston in a semifinal contest Saturday, then downed defending champion Terre Haute North 43-33 in the championship game of the North American Lighting Tournament for girls high school basketball.
North, which lost to Paris in pool play earlier in the week, got to the final game by beating Champaign Central 57-47 in the other semifinal game.
Preslee Michael had 25 points against Champaign Central and made the all-tournament team for the Patriots, now 4-3. North hosts Mooresville on Nov. 29.
Paris, 4-0, hosts St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
In other girls basketball:
- Sullivan 58, Edgewood 27 -- At Sullivan, Jacie Wilson had 11 points and Avery Wiltermood 10 as the Golden Arrows won a Western Indiana Conference game.
Now 5-2 overall, 1-1 in the WIC, Sullivan plays next Saturday at Indian Creek. Edgewood, 1-6 and 1-3, is at White River Valley on Monday.
- White River Valley 44, Shakamak 36 -- At Jasonville, the host Lakers had a six-game winning streak snapped in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play.
Now 6-2, 1-1 in the SWIAC, Shakamak is at Bloomfield on Tuesday. WRV, 2-4 and 1-0, hosts Edgewood on Monday.
Men's college basketball
- Trine 54, Rose-Hulman 38 -- At Crawfordsville, Trine held the Engineers to 26% shooting in a Great Lakes Invitational win.
Max Chaplin had 11 points and six rebounds and Miles McGowen scored nine with 11 rebounds for the Engineers, now 1-2. Rose-Hulman plays Tuesday at Carthage. Trine is 4-0.
- IU East 75, SMWC 66 -- At Richmond, the visiting Pomeroys had an early 23-6 in their River States Conference opener but couldn't hold it.
Keith Germain had game-high totals of 25 points and 15 rebounds for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, which fell to 3-2 overall and hosts Cincinnati-Clermont on Tuesday.
Women's college basketball
- IU East 68, SMWC 66 -- At Richmond, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had a 58-41 lead in the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer by Kylee Stepp, but the host Red Wolves fought back.
Brooklynn Jones led the Pomeroys with 14 points and Allyson Hardiek added 11. Abby Worley had seven points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and two steals and Avalee Jeffers 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Now 4-1 and 0-1, the Pomeroys host Cincinnati-Clermont on Tuesday.
- Rose-Hulman 59, Penn State-Altoona 47 -- At Altoona, Pa., the visiting Engineers won their season opener for the first time since the 2017-2018 season.
Mira Randolph had a career-high 20 points and Jamie Baum added 16 for Rose-Hulman, which plays Sunday at Mount Aloysius.
Prep wrestling
- Knights fourth, Patriots eighth -- At Brazil, host Northview placed fourth as a team and Terre Haute North finished eighth at the Northview Girls Invitational.
Northview's Varzidy Batchelor and North's Sophie Buechner were individual champions. The Patriots also got a second-place finish from Sadie Osburn, fifth-place showings by Kayleigh Medley and Camryn Cheesman and a six-place finish from Shelbie Hancock.
- Wildcats win -- At Rockville, South Vermillion had three individual champions in winning the Wolves Invitational hosted by Parke Heritage.
Josiah McBride was first at 106, Will Clay won at 160 and Gus Shryock won a 220 for South Vermillion.
North Vermillion got championship performances from Aden Rangel at 120, Wyatt Walters at 126 and Andrew Botner at 145, but the Falcons finished 0-4 by losing 45-33 to North Montgomery, 42-39 to North Putnam, 45-30 to the host Wolves and 60-22 to the Wildcats.
College swimming
- Sycamores set records -- At Topeka, Kan., Madie Rutan set an Indiana State record at the Kansas Classic for the second straight year and Marni Gray completed a sweep in 100 butterfly on Saturday.
After two days of competition, ISU has 532 points, trailing Kansas (639) and Iowa State (630) but leading Northern Iowa (314) and Little Rock (197).
Rutan was third in 100 backstroke in a school-record time of 55.00, breaking her own record. Gray led her event after the preliminaries and won it in the finals.
ISU's other victory in the meet came Friday when Andrea Putrimas set a school record in the 500 freestyle.
The match concludes Sunday.
