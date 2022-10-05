Terre Haute South knocked off Owen Valley 4-1 in boys high school tennis Wednesday, winning the Crawfordsville Regional title and clinching a spot in the Center Grove Semistate on Saturday.
"We played very well these past two rounds and probably some of the best tennis we have played all year," South boys tennis coach Ethan Caldwell told the Tribune-Star late Wednesday.
"After our sectional win against Terre Haute North, our players found some new motivation to keep playing hard and to leave everything out on the court. I have been very proud of the way they have been playing, especially for such a young team."
According to the ihsaa.org website, this was South's 22nd regional crown in boys tennis. Its last previous championship occurred in 2020.
Soccer
Boys
Class 2A Greencastle Sectional
• Northview 2, Edgewood 0 - At Greencastle, Matthew Mullenix scored two goals for the Knights to send them to Saturday's 7 p.m. championship match. Northview will play Greencastle, who were 9-0 winners over Brown County. The Tiger Cubs won the regular season matchup 6-1.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, TH North 1 - At TH North, the Miners improved to 22-5 as they spoiled the Patriots' home finale.
• WRV 3, North Central 2 - At Farmersburg, the Wolverines won a marathon SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match.
• Covington 3, Riverton Parke 0 - At Covington, the hosts swept a Wabash River Conference match.
