After four draws, Indiana State women’s soccer team dropped its first match of 2023 on Thursday at Robert Morris.
The Sycamores (0-1-4) surrendered multiple goals for the first time in a 2-1 loss at Robert Morris.
Reigning Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week Maddie Helling scored her second goal of the year on a header off of senior Bella Hunter’s corner kick in the 62nd minute to knot the score. Robert Morris got the winner in the 81st minute.
The Sycamores will travel to Youngstown State on Sunday.
Prep volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, Edgewood 0 — At North, the Patriots wrapped up a successful week by defeating the visiting Mustangs 25-20, 29-27, 25-15.
It was the third straight win for the Patriots, all by 3-0 outcomes.
• Parke Heritage 3, Seeger 2 — At Rockville, the Wolves pulled out a Wabash River Conference win by scores of 28-26, 20-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-12.
Prep tennis
Boys
• West Vigo 5, Greencastle 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings swept a Western Indiana Conference match as Bryce Easton and Jayce Noblitt allowed just one point in the No. 1 doubles match Thursday.
Singles — Christian Foltz (WV) def. Jay Glotzbach 6-1, 6-4; Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Joel Hammond 6-1, 6-1; Bennett Evans (WV) def. Paul Lewis 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Bryce Easton-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Kyle Brentlinger-Mitch Staggers 6-0, 6-1; Briston Pape-Jack Readinger (WV) def. Daniel Johnston-Keita Nora 6-1, 6-3.
JV — West Vigo 2, Greencastle 1.
Next — West Vigo (2-5, 2-3 WIC) will compete Saturday at the Fountain Central Invitational.
• Sullivan 4, Northview 1 — At Brazil, the visiting Golden Arrows prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference match Thursday.
• Seeger 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At Rockville, the host Wolves lost a Wabash River Conference match Thursday.
