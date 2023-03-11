Sophomore Randal Diaz homered for the second time in three games to secure a 7-3 win Saturday to secure a series win for Indiana State's baseball team against Memphis.
ISU (6-8) has won four games in a row for its best form of the early season.
In the top of the second, Diaz had a three-run shot in a four-run inning for the Trees to go up 4-1.
ISU tacked on two more runs in the third for a 6-2 advantage. Junior Grant Magill had an RBI single.
Junior Zach Davidson moved to 2-1 on the mound with 2.1 innings, three hits, one earned run, four walks and two strikeouts. Junior Luke Patzner earned the save in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Sycamores will face Memphis on Sunday to cap the series.
In other college baseball action:
- Rose-Hulman doubleheader wins — Rose-Hulman notched a fifth straight win with 4-0 and 9-6 wins over Alma College on Saturday.
Ian Kline threw six innings and Evan Chung went three to secure a shutout. Kline allowed three hits and had seven fanned batters, while Chung had no hits allowed and a strikeout. Andy Krajecki had three singles.
In the nightcap, the Engineers drew 12 walks. Mark Serdinak recorded two hits, a double and three RBI.
Rose-Hulman (6-3) will look to sweep the Scots at noon Sunday.
Track and field
- Moore notches All-American honor — At Albuquerque, N.M., Indiana State senior JaVaughn Moore garnered a second-team All-American honor at the NCAA indoor championships.
The sprinter ran the 60-meter in 6.59 seconds Friday. His previous best was 6.56 at the Missouri Valley Conference championships
The MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete claimed a fourth straight conference title in the event.
- Youndt shines on national stage — At Birmingham, Ala., Rose-Hulman senior Tim Youndt had a top-15 finish in the men's triple jump at the NCAA Division III indoor championships Saturday.
The Rose standout reached 47 feet, 1 inch for his second-best mark of his career.
Swimming
• Gray continues historic season — Marni Gray progressed to two CSCAA Finals for Indiana State on Friday.
The senior from Toronto earned a pair of 14th-place times in the women's 50- and 100-yard butterfly to qualify.
Junior Zoe Smith competed in NCAA Zone C Diving with 45th-place finish in the 1-meter diving as the first Sycamore to make it to this stage.
Sophomores Dorotea Bukvic and Alexandria Cotter finished their 400IM in 4:27.51 and 4:29.16, respectively, in their preliminary race in Elkhart.
Softball
- Rose-Hulman wins one in doubleheader — At Greenville, Ill., the Engineers earned a doubleheader split against Greenville on Saturday, a 7-5 win and a 9-1 loss.
In the opener, five Rose sluggers secured multiple hits. Phoebe Worstell homered and had three RBI.
MaKenzie Morgan, Katelyn Sarvis, Nicole Lang and Ashley Pinkham had multi-hit outings.
Pinkham did damage in the circle too, with three fanned batters in four innings to earn the win.
Lang had a double in the nightcap. Baylee Uhrick went four innings with no earned runs.
The Engineers (2-6) will play a doublheader next Saturday at Fontbonne.
Golf
- Men sit in third in Woods Invite, women second — At Idle Creek, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods was paced by Drake Varns and an 18th-hole bogey matched the team-best shooting of Logan Vernon with a round of 79.
This was the first-ever home tournament for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
Varns shot a 37 on the front nine with seven pars and two bogeys Friday.
With a 329 score, SMWC trailed first-place Oakland City at 312.
The women shot 353, 12 strokes behind Oakland City. Brooklee Busing shot an 81 to earn a third-place tie.
