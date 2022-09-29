Visiting Indiana State scored in the 10th minute on a corner kick from Ella Gorrie, headed home by Josie Bakaitis, and had a flurry early in the second period that failed to connect.
The Racers tied the score with 10 minutes left on an own goal, then scored twice in the last three minutes for their first-ever MVC victory.
Now 2-6-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play, ISU hosts Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
In other soccer:
High school
Boys
• TH North 3, Greencastle 2 — At Greencastle, the Patriots defeated Class 2A’s 14th-ranked team, with Nate Anders getting the game-winning goal on a free kick with seven minutes left.
Nate Anders had two goals and Wil Anders one for the Patriots. North is 12-3-1 heading into sectional play.
Girls
• TH South 5, South Knox 0 — At Verne, the Braves improved a 1-0 halftime lead with two goals in the first seven minutes of the second half.
Breena Ireland scored three minutes into the contest, assisted by Alayla Connelly. Connelly also assisted on a goal by Margo Mallory, and Josiah Killinger made it 3-0 with a penalty kick. Later scores came on a corner kick by Ava Scott and an unassisted goal by Karizma English-Malone.
Tennis
• Couch picked — Greg Couch has been named head coach of men’s and women’s tennis at Rose-Hulman.
Couch was recently coach of both teams at Roosevelt University. He is also an award-winning sports journalist.
High school
Boys
• Owen Valley 3, Northview 2 — At Brazil, Northview’s Hunter Johnson and Caden Schrader won to advance in state tournament doubles play and Drew Cook also earned a point for the Knights.
Volleyball
• Northview 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At South, the visiting Knights came away with a hard-fought win in a madtch between two of the Wabash Valley’s best teams.
• Linton 3, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, the visiting Miners wrapped up a fourth straight SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship by winning 25-11, 25-5, 25-11.
Cross country
• Viking girls win — At Mecca, the West Vigo girls won a three-way meet over South Vermillion and host Riverton Parke.
Cassie Roush, Audree Bauer and Maddie Wrin finished second, third and fourth for West Vigo, with Sara Callecod seventh and Gwen Garman 10th.
