Indiana State has been picked to finish ninth in women’s cross country after a poll of the Missouri Valley Conference coaches Friday.
Belmont, with seven runners back from last year’s runner-up team, has been picked first followed by Bradley. No other team got first-place votes.
ISU finished just behind Missouri State and ahead of Valparaiso and Evansville.
MVC women’s cross country — Belmont (14 points, 10 first-place votes), Bradley (28, 2), Drake (33), Illinois State (47), Southern Illinois (62), Northern Iowa (90), UIC (99), Missouri State (100), Indiana State (112), Valparaiso (130), Evansville (139).
College volleyball
• Xavier 3, Indiana State 1 — At Cincinnati, Karinna Gall recorded a team-high 14 kills along with 12 digs for her 15th career double-double, but Xavier defeated Indiana State in four sets (25-19,25-16,23-25,25-17) Friday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena in the season opener for both teams.
Mallory Keller added nine kills for the Trees, all of which came in the last two sets, while Kaitlyn Hamilton finished with six kills. Hannah Baudin had 31 assists, while Macy Lengacher and Cadence Gilley tallied 15 and 14 digs.
Indiana State continues play at the Tribute to No. 10 Tournament in Cincinnati at 3 p.m. Saturday against Alabama State.
Prep volleyball
Thursday
• West Vigo 3, Cloverdale 0 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings won in Western Indiana Conference play for the first time in two seasons.
The Vikings prevailed over the Clovers by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.
• Northview 3, Edgewood 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights knocked the Mustangs from the unbeaten ranks in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Northview won by scores of 25-18, 25-11, 25-16.
• Parke Heritage 3, North Central 0 — At Rockville, the host Wolves won a nonconference match by scores of 25-18, 30-28, 25-20.
