Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.