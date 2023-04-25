A three-run homer by Isabella Henning got the scoring started in the top of the third inning Tuesday and Indiana State went on to a 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference softball win over host Evansville.
Abi Chipps and Olivia Patton opened the third inning with hits and moved up on a sacrifice by Danielle Henning. The other Henning twin followed with her blast to left-center and a run-scoring double by TeAnn Bringle — her second in as many innings — made it 4-0 before the inning was over.
An Evansville homer in the bottom of the fourth made it 4-1. But Cassi Newbanks relieved winning pitcher Lauren Sackett and escaped the jam, then finished the last three innings.
Kaylee Barrett made it 5-1 with a homer of her own in the top of the sixth, and Cassie Thomerson had a run-scoring single in the seventh.
ISU (24-23 overall, 12-9 MVC) hosts Missouri State this weekend. Evansville is now 21-26 and 7-14 respectively.
Men's tennis
- Rose-Hulman 9, Manchester 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers passed their first Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament test easily Tuesday.
Rose gave up just one game in three doubles matches and just 10 in the six singles matches to improve to 10-9 for the season, while Manchester ended a 2-16 season. Rose-Hulman faces Transylvania at 3 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal match at Nicholasville, Ky.
Prep softball
- Clay City 12, Linton 0 — At Linton, Lizzy Sinders pitched a four-hit shutout and went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Eels in a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win Tuesday.
Also for Clay City, Lexi Thompson was 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs; Abi Shearer 2 for 4 with two runs; Hannah Harris 2 for 5 with a double and two runs batted in; and Karlee Smith 2 for 5 with two runs.
Reagan Kearns had a double and Patty Littlejohn, Bradie Chambers and Addi Ward singles for the Miners.
- Sullivan 15, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, an 11-run fourth inning put the Western Indiana Conference game away for the visiting Golden Arrows.
Kate Ridgway pitched a one-hitter with nine strikeouts in five innings and also went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for the winners.
Also for Sullivan, Avery Wiltermood was 3 for 3 with a double, three runs and two RBI; Jaylynn Hobbs 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and three RBI; Alexis Grindstaff 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and two RBI; Jocey Wible and Klaire Williams both 2 for 4; and Mylee Vandevender 1 for 2 with three runs.
Prep baseball
- Sullivan 9, South Putnam 4 — At Putnamville, Isaak Osborne was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI as the visiting Golden Arrows improved to 4-10, 2-2 in the Western Indiana Conference.
Cody Adams was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs, Ryder Pinkston 2 for 3 with two RBI and Ty Hamilton 2 for 4 with a double for the winners. Kyle Glasson homered for the Eagles.
Boys tennis
- Newton 6, Robinson 3 — At Newton, Ill., the Maroons lost a Little Illini Conference match Tuesday.
Duke Thompson won in both singles and doubles for Robinson.
Singles — Ben Street (N) def. Eli Rosborough 6-3, 6-0; Joao Sandoval (N) def. Aiden Elder 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Kocher (N) def. Derek Steward 6-3, 6-1; Alex Bigard (N) def. Cody Waggoner 6-4, 6-4; Duke Thompson (R) def. Wesley Britton 6-0, 6-3; Jameson Poorman (R) def. Brennan Bigard 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Kocher-Street (N) def. Elder-Rosborough 6-2, 6-3; A.Bigard-Sandoval (R) def Steward-Waggoner 6-3, 6-2; Thompson-Cash Veteto (R) def. B.Bigard-Britton 6-1, 6-2.
