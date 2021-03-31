Six Indiana high school boys basketball coaches have been chosen as 2021 Bob King Coaches of the Year by their peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Tuesday.
One of them was Sullivan boys basketball coach Jeff Moore. The long-time Golden Arrows' boss led Sullivan to a sectional title and Western Indiana Conference championship in 2021.
Moore has a 468-269 record in 31 seasons with the Golden Arrows, the only head-coaching stop of his career.
His teams have won 12 conference championships, nine sectional titles and three regional crowns.
A 1979 graduate of Scottsburg, Moore helped the Warriors to regional titles in 1978 and 1979.Moore played basketball at Averett College in Virginia and Lees Junior College in Kentucky.
Moore was an assistant coach for the Indiana All-Stars in 2011. He was head coach for the South team in the North-South Indiana All-Star Classic in 2014.
Chris Johnson of Homestead, Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams, Ryan Osborn of Carmel, Andy Weaver of Plainfield and Josh Thompson of Barr-Reeve were also selected as honorees for the 2020-21 season
These six coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2021 IBCA Clinic, the in-person portion will be held on Oct. 16 at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.
The Coach of the Year award is named for the late Bob King, the IBCA executive director from 1984-94. King was a Lebanon native who coached at Sacred Heart and Shortridge high schools in Indianapolis before serving as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue and later as an assistant and associate athletic director at Purdue.
He is unrelated to former Indiana State coach and athletic director Bob King. \
On Tuesday, Linton girls basketball coach Jared Rehmel received the same honor.
Baseball
• Rose-Hulman 12, Hanover 7 — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman relied on a 6-run fourth inning rally and a 13-hit offensive attack to top Hanover College 12-7 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball action on Wednesday.
The Engineers also completed the ninth inning of a 7-2 win over Hanover this afternoon. The game was originally suspended due to darkness on March 13. Jacob Petrisko finished off a 9-inning complete game by allowing no earned runs with seven strikeouts over the course of the contest.
In the regularly scheduled game, Manuel Lopez led Rose-Hulman's offense with four hits including a double. Lopez also had two RBIs and scored one run.
Rose-Hulman improved to 8-5 on the season with the victory, while Hanover dropped to 9-8. The Fightin' Engineers face Mount St. Joseph in a doubleheader in Florence, Ky., on Saturday before hosting Transylvania on Sunday in a twinbill.
Soccer
• Rose wins HCAC — Rose-Hulman's men's soccer team will host the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship game after picking up a 4-1 victory at Anderson University on Wednesday.
With the win, Rose-Hulman completes the HCAC regular season at 8-0-1 and on top of the conference standings. The Engineers will host an opponent to be determined later tonight. The HCAC championship game will take place sometime between April 5 and 11. Finalized details will be available later this week.
Goals were scored by Jackson Seida, Brevin Lacy, Jacob Dirienzo and Sam Alvares.
Track and field
• Moore earns MVC honor — Indiana State freshman Noah Malone has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week.
Malone led an impressive group of Indiana State sprinters at Ole Miss, collecting the only individual wins for the Sycamore track & field program on both the men's and women's side. He began his day with a victory in the men's 100-meter dash, clocking an impressive time of 10.61.
The freshman followed that performance by clocking a time that is faster than the 200-meter dash Para World Record en route to winning the event at 21.55.
Volleyball
• ISU to play Illinois State in MVC Tournament — For the first time since 2017, Indiana State volleyball will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, opening with tournament host and the top seed Illinois State on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday will mark just the 11th appearance in the Gateway/Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in the Sycamore program, with just three of those appearances taking place during the 2010s (2017, 2014, 2011).
Mallory Keller, a freshman from Hudsonville, Mich., was named to the MVC All-Freshman team and has tallied a team-high 184 kills for 2.56 kills per set, which is the 16th-best mark in the conference, in addition to hitting .191. She is also 24th in the Valley in points per set, averaging 2.76. On the defensive side of the net, Keller has recorded 27 block assists and one solo block on the year in addition to 30 total digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.