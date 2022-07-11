Death, taxes, Cara Stuckey winning the Terre Haute City Women's Open.

Stuckey won her 17th City title on Monday at Hulman Links. In a championship match in the match play format, Stuckey defeated Alexandria Maris 1 up.

For Stuckey? It was her sixth consecutive City title. Stuckey won her first City title in 1999 and has won 17 of the 23 tournaments held since.

Diana Luther won the third place match over Sophie Boyll 4&3. The consolation winner was Grace Kidwell, who won 7&6 over Karson Hart.

Josie Swalls Thompson won the Senior Flight title over Sheri Harden 1 up. Linda Price finished third and Beth Lowe won the consolation crown.

Brenda Anderson, Eileen Mann and Madison Gruenert finished in a three-way tie in the first flight.

 

Monday Results

Championship Flight

Consolation: Kidwell def. Hart 7&6

3rd place: Luther def. Boyll 4&3

Championship: Stuckey def. Maris 1 up

Winner: Cara Stuckey

Senior Flight

Lowe def Torrence 7&5

Price def Horrall 2 up

Swalls Thompson def Harden 1 up

First Flight

Anderson def Mann 1 up 19 holes

3-way tie: Brenda Anderson, Eileen Mann, Madison Gruenert

 

Women's City winners

1935 — Helen Benbridge

1936 — Helen Benbridge

1937 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1938 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1939 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1940 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1941 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1942 — Dorothy Cox

1943 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1944 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1945 — Irmagarde Grabbe

1946 — Dorothy Cox

1947 — Jeanette Blaikie

1948 — Mary Alice Gormong

1949 — Mary Alice Gormong

1950 — Mary Alice Gormong

1951 — Mary Alice Gormong

1952 — Mary Alice Gormong

1953 — Mary Alice Gormong

1954 — Mary Alice Gormong

1955 — Mary Alice Gormong

1956 — Carrie Werneke

1957 — Carrie Werneke

1958 — Mary Alice Gormong

1959 — Barbara Taylor

1960 — Mary Alice Gormong

1961 — Carrie Werneke

1962 — Barbara Taylor

1963 — Barbara Taylor

1964 — Barbara Taylor

1965 — Barbara Taylor

1966 — Carrie Werneke

1967 — Carrie Werneke

1968 — Carrie Werneke

1969 — Ann Miklozek

1970 — Loretta Staats

1971 — Dru Lisman

1972 — Dru Lisman

1973 — Dru Lisman

1974 — Edie Godleski

1975 — Edie Godleski

1976 — Dru Lisman

1977 — Carrie Werneke

1978 — Nancy Groth

1979 — Dru Lisman

1980 — Carrie Werneke

1981 — Cathy Harbin

1982 — Chris Miklozek

1983 — Edie Godleski

1984 — Cathy Harbin

1985 — Nancy Groth

1986 — Fiona Buchan

1987 — Edie Godleski

1988 — Edie Godleski

1989 — Nancy Groth

1990 — Carrie Werneke

1991 — Ellen Royse

1992 — Nancy Groth

1993 — Nancy Groth

1994 — Edie Godleski

1995 — Nancy Groth

1996 — Nancy Groth

1997 — Nancy Groth

1998 — Shirley Langley

1999 — Cara Stuckey

2000 — Cara Stuckey

2001 — Cara Stuckey

2002 — Cara Stuckey

2003 — Jennifer Myers

2004 — Cara Stuckey

2005 — Cara Stuckey

2006 — Cara Stuckey

2007 — Cara Stuckey

2008 — Rachael Pruett

2009 — Rachael Pruett

2010 — Rachael Pruett

2011 — Cara Stuckey

2012 — No tournament

2013 — Cara Stuckey

2014 — Rachel Welker

2015 — Cara Stuckey

2016 — Rachel Welker

2017 — Cara Stuckey

2018 — Cara Stuckey

2019 — Cara Stuckey

2020 — Cara Stuckey

2021 — Cara Stuckey

2022 — Cara Stuckey

Baseball

• Rex walk-off win — At Bob Warn Field, the Rex did themselves a world of good in the competitive Wabash River Division race.

Down 7-5 entering the ninth inning, the Rex scored three runs in the ninth to earn an 8-7 win over Illinois Valley, the Rex direct competitors for the second Wabash River Division playoff berth.

Aaron Beck's RBI single, MMM White's RBI ground out and a walk-off single by BBB Boxer that scored Beck capped the Rex comeback in the ninth.

The inning started when Jordan Schaffer was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Alex Brunson walked and both he and Schaffer moved up a base on a wild pitch. The Pistol Shrimp only recorded one out in the ninth.

Beck was 3-for-5 in the contest with a double and three RBI. Brunson had a triple and two runs scored. Schaffer was 2-for-4.

The Rex win pulled them within a half-game of the Pistol Shrimp in the second-half Wabash River Division standings. Danville leads the division at 6-0, but the Dans won the first half title. That means the second Wabash River playoff berth goes to the second-place team.

The Rex are off on Tuesday. They then continue their current homestand with three games against Western Conference foes. O'Fallon visits Wednesday, Cape on Thursday and Burlington on Friday.

