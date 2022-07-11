Death, taxes, Cara Stuckey winning the Terre Haute City Women's Open.
Stuckey won her 17th City title on Monday at Hulman Links. In a championship match in the match play format, Stuckey defeated Alexandria Maris 1 up.
For Stuckey? It was her sixth consecutive City title. Stuckey won her first City title in 1999 and has won 17 of the 23 tournaments held since.
Diana Luther won the third place match over Sophie Boyll 4&3. The consolation winner was Grace Kidwell, who won 7&6 over Karson Hart.
Josie Swalls Thompson won the Senior Flight title over Sheri Harden 1 up. Linda Price finished third and Beth Lowe won the consolation crown.
Brenda Anderson, Eileen Mann and Madison Gruenert finished in a three-way tie in the first flight.
Monday Results
Championship Flight
Consolation: Kidwell def. Hart 7&6
3rd place: Luther def. Boyll 4&3
Championship: Stuckey def. Maris 1 up
Winner: Cara Stuckey
Senior Flight
Lowe def Torrence 7&5
Price def Horrall 2 up
Swalls Thompson def Harden 1 up
First Flight
Anderson def Mann 1 up 19 holes
3-way tie: Brenda Anderson, Eileen Mann, Madison Gruenert
Women's City winners
1935 — Helen Benbridge
1936 — Helen Benbridge
1937 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1938 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1939 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1940 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1941 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1942 — Dorothy Cox
1943 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1944 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1945 — Irmagarde Grabbe
1946 — Dorothy Cox
1947 — Jeanette Blaikie
1948 — Mary Alice Gormong
1949 — Mary Alice Gormong
1950 — Mary Alice Gormong
1951 — Mary Alice Gormong
1952 — Mary Alice Gormong
1953 — Mary Alice Gormong
1954 — Mary Alice Gormong
1955 — Mary Alice Gormong
1956 — Carrie Werneke
1957 — Carrie Werneke
1958 — Mary Alice Gormong
1959 — Barbara Taylor
1960 — Mary Alice Gormong
1961 — Carrie Werneke
1962 — Barbara Taylor
1963 — Barbara Taylor
1964 — Barbara Taylor
1965 — Barbara Taylor
1966 — Carrie Werneke
1967 — Carrie Werneke
1968 — Carrie Werneke
1969 — Ann Miklozek
1970 — Loretta Staats
1971 — Dru Lisman
1972 — Dru Lisman
1973 — Dru Lisman
1974 — Edie Godleski
1975 — Edie Godleski
1976 — Dru Lisman
1977 — Carrie Werneke
1978 — Nancy Groth
1979 — Dru Lisman
1980 — Carrie Werneke
1981 — Cathy Harbin
1982 — Chris Miklozek
1983 — Edie Godleski
1984 — Cathy Harbin
1985 — Nancy Groth
1986 — Fiona Buchan
1987 — Edie Godleski
1988 — Edie Godleski
1989 — Nancy Groth
1990 — Carrie Werneke
1991 — Ellen Royse
1992 — Nancy Groth
1993 — Nancy Groth
1994 — Edie Godleski
1995 — Nancy Groth
1996 — Nancy Groth
1997 — Nancy Groth
1998 — Shirley Langley
1999 — Cara Stuckey
2000 — Cara Stuckey
2001 — Cara Stuckey
2002 — Cara Stuckey
2003 — Jennifer Myers
2004 — Cara Stuckey
2005 — Cara Stuckey
2006 — Cara Stuckey
2007 — Cara Stuckey
2008 — Rachael Pruett
2009 — Rachael Pruett
2010 — Rachael Pruett
2011 — Cara Stuckey
2012 — No tournament
2013 — Cara Stuckey
2014 — Rachel Welker
2015 — Cara Stuckey
2016 — Rachel Welker
2017 — Cara Stuckey
2018 — Cara Stuckey
2019 — Cara Stuckey
2020 — Cara Stuckey
2021 — Cara Stuckey
2022 — Cara Stuckey
Baseball
• Rex walk-off win — At Bob Warn Field, the Rex did themselves a world of good in the competitive Wabash River Division race.
Down 7-5 entering the ninth inning, the Rex scored three runs in the ninth to earn an 8-7 win over Illinois Valley, the Rex direct competitors for the second Wabash River Division playoff berth.
Aaron Beck's RBI single, MMM White's RBI ground out and a walk-off single by BBB Boxer that scored Beck capped the Rex comeback in the ninth.
The inning started when Jordan Schaffer was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Alex Brunson walked and both he and Schaffer moved up a base on a wild pitch. The Pistol Shrimp only recorded one out in the ninth.
Beck was 3-for-5 in the contest with a double and three RBI. Brunson had a triple and two runs scored. Schaffer was 2-for-4.
The Rex win pulled them within a half-game of the Pistol Shrimp in the second-half Wabash River Division standings. Danville leads the division at 6-0, but the Dans won the first half title. That means the second Wabash River playoff berth goes to the second-place team.
The Rex are off on Tuesday. They then continue their current homestand with three games against Western Conference foes. O'Fallon visits Wednesday, Cape on Thursday and Burlington on Friday.
—
—
—
