Another year, another year where Cara Stuckey is in line to win the Terre Haute Women's Golf Association city championship.
The THGWA City Open is being played in a match play format in 2022. Stuckey won both of her weekend matches and will play Alexandra Maris in Monday's title match.
Stuckey and Maris will play at 9 a.m. at Hulman Links in the championship match.
Sunday results
Championship Flight
Stuckey def. Boyll 9&8
Maris def. Luther 4&2
Senior Flight
Harden def. Horrall 1 up 19 holes
Thompson def. Price 2 up
Torrence def. Johnson 9&7
First Flight
Gruenert def. Anderson 2 up
Monday Tee Times
First Flight
8:00 Mann vs Anderson
Senior Flight
8:08 Lowe vs Torrence
8:16 Horrall vs Price
8:24 Thompson vs Harden
Championship Flight
8:32 Kidwell vs Hart
8:40 Luther vs Boyll
9:00 Stuckey vs Maris
Saturday's Results
Championship Flight
Luther def Hart 4&3
Boyll def Kidwell 2&1
Senior Flight
Thompson def Johnson 5&4
Price def Torrence 3&2
Harden def Lowe 5&4
First Flight
Mann def Gruenert 2&1
