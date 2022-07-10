Another year, another year where Cara Stuckey is in line to win the Terre Haute Women's Golf Association city championship.

The THGWA City Open is being played in a match play format in 2022. Stuckey won both of her weekend matches and will play Alexandra Maris in Monday's title match.

Stuckey and Maris will play at 9 a.m. at Hulman Links in the championship match.

 

Sunday results

Championship Flight

Stuckey def.  Boyll 9&8

Maris def. Luther 4&2

Senior Flight

Harden def. Horrall 1 up 19 holes

Thompson def. Price 2 up

Torrence def. Johnson 9&7

First Flight

Gruenert def. Anderson 2 up

Monday Tee Times

First Flight

8:00 Mann vs Anderson

Senior Flight

8:08 Lowe vs Torrence

8:16 Horrall vs Price

8:24 Thompson vs Harden

Championship Flight

8:32 Kidwell vs Hart

8:40 Luther vs Boyll

9:00 Stuckey vs Maris

Saturday's Results

Championship Flight

Luther def Hart 4&3

Boyll def Kidwell 2&1

Senior Flight

Thompson def Johnson 5&4

Price def Torrence 3&2

Harden def Lowe 5&4

First Flight

Mann def Gruenert 2&1

