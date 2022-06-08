Terre Haute North All-Star Zoe Stewart made a nice impression during the Indiana Senior-Junior All-Star Game at Mount Vernon High School on Wednesday.
Stewart started in the contest. She scored 10 points and had three rebounds in the 89-86 win for the Seniors.
Stewart, who is playing college basketball at Murray State, did most of her damage in the first half. All 10 of Stewart's points were scored by halftime as she converted 3 of 8 from the field in the first half and made all three of her free throws. She led the Senior scorers at the break.
Baseball
• Rex 7, Chillicothe 3 — At Bob Warn Field, the Rex swept their two-game home series against Chillicothe on Wednesday.
Alec Brunson continued his hot hitting as he was 2-for-3 with a first-inning home run and three RBI.
The top six batters in the Rex order all had at least one base hit. Among them was Luis Hernandez, who was also 2-for-3 with a home run.
Devin Ecklar struck out eight for the Rex.
The Rex never trailed. A 2-1 lead in the fifth ballooned to 6-1 by the end of the inning. Brunson, Randal Diaz and David Miller all drove in runs during the big inning while another scored via a Chillicothe error.
The Rex play at Normal on Thursday. The team returns home to play Lafayette on Friday.
• ISU's Diaz earns freshman honor — Indiana State freshman third baseman Randal Diaz earned Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American as announced by the organization on Wednesday.
Diaz becomes the 13th Sycamore to receive Freshman All-American honors dating back to 1984 and the first since right-handed pitcher Tyler Ward received the recognition back in 2015. He also becomes the first Sycamore to garner postseason All-American recognition this season with the award.
The Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native finished among the Indiana State offensive leaders. He posted a .304 batting average finishing third on the team with 55 hits, while leading the Sycamores in doubles (17), home runs (7) and tied for the team lead with 37 RBI. He added 33 runs scored and finished second on the team with 95 total bases.
He finished the 2022 season with 17 multi-hit games and added nine multi-RBI contests. He finished his freshman campaign hitting safely in nine of the last 10 games, while reaching base safely in all 10 contests. He added a career-high three hits with a double, triple, and home run on May 19 against Dallas Baptist.
Diaz was one of three Missouri Valley players to receive recognition on the list joining Valparaiso’s Nolan Tucker and Dallas Baptist’s Luke Heefner in the recognition.
• ISU pitchers earn academic honor — Indiana State pitchers Jack Parisi and Matt Jachec were both honored on the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference Baseball Scholar-Athlete Team as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
Parisi was recognized on the conference’s First Team, while Jachec received honorable mention honors as the duo made it four consecutive seasons the Sycamores have had a baseball player recognized on the squad.
Parisi posted a 3.94 GPA while pursuing his Master of Science in Sport Management. Jachec added to his postseason accolades as the redshirt sophomore adds Scholar-Athlete Honorable Mention to a season that included First Team All-Conference, All-Defensive Team, and All-Tournament team recognition. A Sport Management major, Jachec has posted a 3.40 GPA over his time at Indiana State.
