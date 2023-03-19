Michigan State scored seven first-inning runs Sunday afternoon at Bob Warn Field, spoiling the Indiana State baseball opener with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 8-2 and 10-7.
The Spartans scored three runs in the top of the first inning of the first game and kept adding on, while ISU’s only runs came on back-to-back homers by Parker Stinson and Keegan Watson in the seventh inning. Seth Gergely had two hits, including a double.
Michigan State led 4-0 after the top of the first inning of the second game, but the Sycamores battled back — in a hurry.
ISU sent nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the first inning, cutting the lead to 4-3 on RBI singles by Watson and Alex Marx and a bases-loaded hit by pitch suffered by Gergely.
The visitors had pulled ahead 8-3 going into the bottom of the sixth, but Adam Pottinger hit a two-run homer for ISU that cut the deficit to three runs.
Miguel Rivera hit a two-run blast in the eighth and the Sycamores were within 8-7, but the Spartans answered those two runs with two of their own in the ninth off Jared Spencer, who was otherwise outstanding with seven strikeouts in three innings.
Now 8-10, Indiana State plays Tuesday at Indiana. Michigan State is 10-8.
Tennis
- Rose women fall on Senior Day
- — At the Brickway Tennis and Pickleball Club, Rose-Hulman’s women lost 5-4 Sunday in a Senior Day match to honor four-year player Julia McGuire.
McGuire teamed with Ella Dorfmueller for a win at No. 3 doubles, while Taylor Goldman and Wynne Aldrich won their singles matches and also teamed for a win at No. 1 doubles.
The Rose women also lost 5-4 on Saturday to Goshen. Now 7-10, the Engineers play Tuesday at IUPUI.
- Trine 6, Rose-Hulman 3
- — Also at Brickway, the Engineers got doubles wins from Owen Reynolds-Rhian Seneviratne and Andrew Leonard-Grant Paradowski, but Paradowski was the only Rose play to pick up a singles win.
The score was also 6-3 in a Saturday loss to Goshen, with Reynolds winning at singles and with Seneviratne again in doubles.
The Rose men are 5-7 and host Anderson in their Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.