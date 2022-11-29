Terre Haute South won its home opener in high school wrestling Tuesday night, defeating Owen Valley 45-25.
106 -- Trayvon Reuter (OV) pinned Keagan Sparacino.
113 -- Eli Collier (OV) pinned Will Tader.
120 -- Colton Campbell (THS) pinned Isiah White.
126 -- Seth Brown (THS) def. Jackson Emery.
132 -- Josiah Dedeaux (THS) pinned Hunter Sloan.
138 -- Lasey Stewart (THS) won by technical fall over Kayvin Willoughby.
145 -- Jesus Lopen (THS) won by major decision over Lucas McBee.
152 -- Branson Weaver (OV) won by decision over Luke May.
160 -- Coy Bender (THS) pinned Connor Rogers.
170 -- Jorge Franco (THS) pinned Quaid Hindshaw.
182 -- Collin Casad (THS) pinned Collin Willen.
195 -- Kayvan Bandy (OV) pinned Brandon Freeman.
220 -- Eli Hinshaw (OV) won by decision over Alex Rose.
285 -- Sean Murphy (THS) won by decision over Bryce Mills.
Next -- Terre Haute South (6-0) hosts Edgewood on Thursday.
In other prep wrestling:
- Terre Haute North 60, South Vermillion 17 -- At Clinton, the visiting Patriots were victorious.
220 -- Gus Shryock (SV) pinned Camden Judson 1:52.
285 -- Jesiah Richardson (THN) pinned Logan Fiock 1:30.
106 -- Cain Godsey (THN) won by forfeit.
113 -- Colton Baugh (THN) pinned Kara Beckman 1:11.
120 -- Matthew Kempf (THN) won by forfeit.
126 -- Haydon Kindred (SV) def. Luke Judson 19-3, technical fall at 2:09.
132 -- Ayden Muncie (THN) def. Christian Peace 15-14.
138 -- Brogan Decker (SV) pinned Triston Hancock 4:17.
145 -- Allan Powers (THN) def. Gavin Martin 12-7.
152 -- Avery Muncie (THN) pinned Zeke Martin 3:39.
160 -- Rylan LeBrun (THN) pinned Will Clay-Faulkner 1:34.
170 -- James Hastings (THN) pinned Alex Shryock 4:24.
182 -- Logan Wenzel (THN) pinned Elijah Bodkins 1:41.
195 -- Devin Curtis (THN) pinned Mayson Wimssett 1:23.
Next -- South Vermillion (2-2) wrestles Thursday at Covington.
Prep girls basketball
- Northview 64, Terre Haute South 34 -- At Brazil, Brynlee Clark had 21 points and Audri Spencer 19 as the host Knights won their fourth in a row and also beat the Braves for the fourth straight time.
South, 1-6, plays Thursday at South Vermillion. Northview, 4-1, is at Sullivan on Friday.
- West Vigo 52, South Vermillion 24 -- At Clinton, the visiting Vikings held the Wildcats scoreless in the first period and coasted home.
Katelyn Fennell had 18 points and Delaney Marrs 11 for West Vigo, now 3-4. The Vikings host Greencastle on Friday.
Jessica Berry had nine points for the 0-6 Wildcats, who host Terre Haute South on Thursday.
- Linton 49, Owen Valley 15 -- At Linton, the Miners improved to 7-0 and will host Eastern Greene on Thursday in a game that could decide the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship.
Owen Valley, 4-3, hosts Indian Creek on Friday.
- Seeger 60, North Vermillion 29 -- At West Lebanon, Seeger's Aubry Cole outscored the visiting Falcons with 30 points that included the 1,000th of her career.
Brooklyn Dunham had seven points and Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman six each for the Falcons, 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the Wabash River Conference. North Vermillion hosts Parke Heritage next Tuesday.
Seeger, 6-0 and 2-0, is at Frontier on Thursday.
- Shoals 62, Dugger Union 29 -- At Shoals, Jackie Smith had 11 points and Brea Simpson seven for the Bulldogs in a losing effort.
Now 2-5, Dugger is idle until a Dec. 10 home game with North Vermillion. Shoals, 1-8, hosts Shakamak next Tuesday.
Prep boys basketball
- White River Valley 55, Dugger Union 23 -- At Switz City, Andy Colvin had 11 points for the visiting Bulldogs.
Dugger, 0-2, is at Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville on Thursday. WRV, 2-0, is at North Central on Saturday.
Women's basketball
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 61, IU Southeast 58 -- At New Albany, Allyson Hardiek had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Pomeroys won a River States Conference game on the road.
Brooklynn Jones and Abby Worley added 11 points each for SMWC, now 7-1 and 1-1.
Men's basketball
- IU Southeast 96, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 83 -- At New Albany, the visiting Pomeroys had four double-figure scorers but still suffered a River States Conference loss.
Keith Germain and Tarik Dixon had 18 points each and Elkin Ramirez and Braden Edington had 12 each for SMWC, now 3-6 and 0-2. The Pomeroys host Midway on Saturday.
