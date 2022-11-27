Terre Haute South opened its 2022-23 high school wrestling season Saturday by going 5-0 at the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational.
Seth Brown, Kasey Stewart, Jesus Lopez Coy Bender, Jorge Franco, Kyle Kennedy, Brandon Freeman, Alex Rose and Sean Murphy were all undefeated weight-class champions.
South, currently ranked eighth in 3A, will compete Tuesday against Owen Valley.
South scores — South 72, Mt. Carmel 9; South 84 South Spencer 0; South 77 Olney 6; South 80 Washington 0; South 58 Vincennes 12.
Girls basketball
- Linton 44, Washington 40 — At Washington, the visiting Miners improved to 6-0 for the season.
Linton hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday, while the 3-3 Hatchets is at Evansville Memorial that night.
- Eastern Greene 44, North Central 36 — At Little Cincinnati, the host Thunderbirds opened defense of their SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title with a win Saturday.
North Central, 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the SWIAC, plays Monday at North Knox. Eastern Greene, 6-1 and 1-0, is at Linton on Thursday in another crucial conference game.
- Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36 — At Trafalgar, Jacie Wilson scored 19 points but the Golden Arrows lost to the Western Indiana Conference favorites.
Now 5-3 overall and 1-2 in the WIC, Sullivan hosts South Knox on Wednesday. Indian Creek, 7-0 and 1-0, is at Owen Valley on Friday.
Boys basketball
- Sullivan 64, Eastern Greene 24 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows bounced back from an opening loss with a one-sided victory.
Sullivan, 1-1, hosts Northview on Friday while Eastern Greene, also 1-1, is at Brown County that night.
- Shakamak 61, Vincennes Rivet 48 — At Jasonville, J.T. May had 22 points, Brady Yeryar 14, Will Miller 10 and Kayne Wade nine as the Lakers opened their season with a win.
The 1-0 Lakers are at Bloomfield on Friday while Rivet, 0-2, hosts Medora on Saturday.
- Maroons split — At Effingham, Ill., Robinson split two games on Saturday to finish in fifth place at the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament.
Cooper Loll had 16 points, Noah Gilmore 14 and Aidan Parker 12 for Robinson in a 48-45 loss to Breese Central, and Cooper Loll had 27 and Noah Gilmore 17 in a 71-61 win over Rantoul. Robinson is 2-2 for the season.
- Casey 55, North Clay 54 — At Toledo, Ill., Jackson Parcel had 18 points and Grant Cochonour 12 at the Cumberland Tournament.
Women's basketball
- DePauw 79, Rose-Hulman 41 — At Greencastle, Nola Wilson had 13 points and Jamie Baum 12, but the Engineers fell short against their longtime rivals Sunday.
Now 2-2, the Engineers will host nationally ranked Transylvania this coming Saturday. DePauw is 3-3.
