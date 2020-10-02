South Vermillion set up a Wabash River Conference first-place showdown against Seeger next Friday as it defeated Fountain Central 47-0 on Friday on the Mustangs' home field.
It's the first time since 2009 that the Wildcats (6-1, 5-0) have been 6-1 this late into a season. It's also the first time South Vermillion has ever beaten Fountain Central in consecutive seasons.
Seeger defeated Sheridan 28-14 out of conference on Friday. The Patriots will carry a 3-0 WRC record into the showdown at Clinton next Friday.
I I I
In other Friday football action:
• Riverton Parke 46, North Central 8 — At Mecca, the Panthers won their second straight contest as they knocked off the Thunderbirds on their home field. Derron Hazzard scored five touchdowns — three rushing, two receiving — in the contest for Riverton Parke.
It's only the third time since the 2008 season that the Panthers (2-4) have put together a two-game win streak. The other times were in 2019 and 2010. The Panthers host Parke Heritage next Friday.
North Central (0-5) will travel to Traders Point Christian next Friday.
• North Knox 27, Linton 14 — At Linton, North Knox's Rhett Steren rushed for 264 yards and three touchdowns as the Warriors knocked off the Miners for the first time since 2009.
Linton (4-3) will try to get off the mat as it hosts Eastern Greene next Friday.
• Sullivan 38, Edgewood 21 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows outgained the Mustangs 397-172 as Sullivan remains within a half-game of the Western Indiana Conference Gold Division lead.
Karver Queen caught a pair of touchdown catches. Touchdowns were also scored by William Newby, Tristan Drake and quarterback Rowdy Adams.
The Golden Arrows (5-2, 2-1) will get to test their championship mettle next week as they travel to WIC Gold co-leaders Indian Creek.
• Guerin Catholic 19, Northview 0 — At Noblesville, One week after a rousing home win over Class A No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran, the Knights struggled to move the ball against the Golden Eagles.
Northview (5-2) goes back into WIC Gold play next week as it travels to Edgewood.
Soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 6, Edgewood 0 — At Ellettsville, Corynn DeGroote scored four goals and Katelyn Fennell added two more as the Vikings wrapped up their regular season with 9-3 season and second place in the Western Indiana Conference. Fennell also had two assists and Kyarra DeGroote had one as well.
West Vigo will play the winner of Brown County and Edgewood next Thursday in the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional.
