Swimmers from Terre Haute South learned Monday that they will have at least one entry in this weekend’s IHSAA girls state finals at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
The Braves’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Layla Johnson, Makenzie Ingle, Demme Hancewicz and Lyric Irish were pulled into the field and will be seeded 28th Friday.
South also was represented at Tuesday’s diving regional at Brownsburg by Kalyn Alivio and Haley Overton. West Vigo’s Reagan Belleu also was slated to compete there.
Prep girls basketball
- Illinois pairings
- — Seedings and pairings for the Illinois girls tournament have been announced, with regionals at Salt Fork, Neoga, Flora, Carmi-White County and Paris for Wabash Valley teams beginning Saturday.
Paris is the top seed and hosts a regional at Eveland Gym, while Robinson is a second seed and the regional favorite at Flora.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Saturday — Chrisman at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 2 p.m.; Danville Schlarman at Armstrong, 2 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Winner Game 1 vs. Tuscola, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Salt Fork; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Class 1A Neoga Regional
Saturday — Casey at Stew-Stras, 1 p.m.; Martinsville at Cowden-Herrick, 2 p.m.; Ramsey at Cumberland, 4 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Winner Game 1 vs. Neoga, 6 p.m., followed by other Saturday winners; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 17
Class 2A Flora Regional
Saturday — Salem at Marshall, 3 p.m.; Flora at Newton, 2 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Winner Game 1 vs. Robinson, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Vandalia; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Class 2A Carmi-White County Regional
Saturday — OPH at Carmi-White County, 1 p.m.; Lawrenceville at Mt. Carmel, 1 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Winner Game 1 vs. Teutopolis, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Fairfield; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 16
Class 2A Paris Regional
Saturday — Shelbyville at Sullivan, 1 p.m.; Monticello at Downs (Tri-Valley), 1 p.m.
Feb. 13 — Winner Game 1 vs. Paris, 6 p.m., followed by Winner Game 2 vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond; championship 7 p.m. Feb. 1
- Paris 60, Mattoon 46
- — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers trailed after a quarter but took the lead for good in the second period of a nonconference game Monday.
Kendra Young had 16 points, Kaitlyn Coombes 15 and Graci Watson 14 for Paris, which trailed 13-11 after eight minutes but led 28-21 at halftime and 41-30 after three quarters.
Now 25-3, the Tigers host Altamont on Thursday for Senior Night in Eveland Gym.
College basketball
- McCauley honored again
- — Indiana State’s Courvoisier McCauley has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.
McCauley averaged 20.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last week as the Sycamores won at Evansville and then routed Murray State at home.
McCauley also won the same award Nov. 14 for his work during the opening week of the season.
College track
- Three Engineers recognized
- — Rose-Hulman had two women and one man honored for their work last week by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Katrina Agustin was Women’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 60-meter dash and running on a winning 4x200 team at Friday Night Spikes Meet No. 4.
Kyra Hicks took long jump and triple jump at that meet and is the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Tyce Miller is Men’s Track Athlete of the Week after winning the 60, the 200 and running on a winning 4x200 team in that meet.
Slowpitch softball
- League signups
- — The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 10-week spring adult league.
Registration is open now through March 20.
A men’s recreational league will take place on Wednesday nights, with a coed recreational league set for Monday nights at Spencer Ball Park.
Games begin March 27. Registration fees are $375 for the team, which includes a USA Softball registration.
To register, call 812-232-0147 or register online at www.quickscores.com/terrehautein.
For more information, call the Torner Community Center at 812-232-0147.
