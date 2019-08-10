Terre Haute South finished third in its first girls golf tournament of the season. The Braves competed in the Washington Invite at Country Oaks.
South shot a 372 overall as it played in the 18-hole, 12-team field. The Braves were 29 strokes behind winner Castle.
Sophie Boyll shot the low round for the Braves with an 88. Grace Kidwell was next with a 91.
Castle’s Carly Frazier shot a 72 to notch the low round.
South is next scheduled to host Owen Valley at Rea Park on Tuesday.
Washington Invite
At Country Oaks
Team scores — Castle 343, Evansville Central 359, Terre Haute South 372, Vincennes Rivet 382, Evansville Mater Dei 383, Bloomington North 384, Mount Vernon 405, Bloomington South 411, South Knox 413, Washington 422, Vincennes Lincoln 475, Edgewood inc., Barr-Reeve inc.
TH South (372) — Sophie Boyll 88, Grace Kidwell 91, Lainey Anshutz 96, Sailor Myers 97, Tatum Hill 104.
Next — TH South hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday.
Football
• Sholty de-commits to ISU, commits to Akron – Former Terre Haute South standout Kenyon Sholty announced on social media Saturday that he’s leaving Indiana State’s football program and will attend Akron.
“Due to certain circumstances, I have withdrawn by commitment from Indiana State. Thank you to coach Mallory & staff for giving me an opportunity to play & I wish them the best of luck in the upcoming season. With that being said, I am blessed to announce that I am committing to the University of Akron to continue my academic and football career,” said Sholty via Instagram on Saturday.
Sholty had 21 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves last season. He also had 68 tackles and two sacks on the defensive side of the ball.
He was projected as a reserve tight end for the Sycamores in 2019.
Soccer
• ISU falls in exhibition match — At Bloomington, Indiana State’s women’s soccer team played the first of two exhibition friendly matches as they traveled to Indiana and lost 3-0 on Saturday at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
Freshman Celeste Wahlberg helped the Sycamores control the pace of play in the opening half as she took a pair of shots – the only of the first half for either team.
Melanie Forbes had the first shot of the day for the Hoosiers on goal and it found the back of the net in the 51st minute. In the 74th minute, Indiana tacked on a goal by Allie Schlom off another cross pass which ended with a scramble and loose ball in front of the net which allowed the ball to trickle past the goal line. The Hoosiers tacked on a third goal from Chandra Davidson in the late going off a rebound from an earlier nice save by Hannah Sullivan.
All told the Hoosiers held a 9-2 edge in shots, including a 3-0 advantage in shots on goal.
ISU next hosts Marian at 7 p.m. Thursday in its final exhibition. The season opener is Aug. 23 at Missouri-Kansas City.
