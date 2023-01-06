Bloomington schools split the team championships in Conference Indiana swimming Saturday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center, South's Panthers winning the girls title (trailed by Bloomington North) and North's Cougars taking the boys championship (with Bloomington South second).
Terre Haute South's boys finished third and its girls fifth, while Terre Haute North was sixth in both competitions.
Kalyn Alivio of South won girls diving, while Connor Lauritzen of South won boys breaststroke. Lyric Irish had two second-place finishes for South's girls and Lauritzen also finished second in his other individual event.
Girls results
Team scores -- Bloomington South 487, Bloomington North 431, Southport 360, Columbus North 319, Terre Haute South 250, Terre Haute North 191.
200 medley relay -- Southport 1:53.65, 5. Terre Haute North (Kelsey Croft, Ella Tapy, Kassandra Merritt, Cadyn Spencer) 2:31.51.
200 freestyle -- Harper Eakin (BS) 2:00.69, 2. Lyric Irish (THS) 2:01.69, 6. Makenzie Ingle (THS) 2:13.17, 13. Anna Harvey (THN) 2:25.44, 16. Ashlyn McClain (THN) 2:54.89, 17. Kloie Large (THN) 3:12.34.
200 individual medley -- Ashley Freel (BN) 2:12.25, 7. Layla Johnson (THS) 2:25.58, 13. Claire Reed (THN) 3:09.94, 14. Spencer (THN) 3:44.70.
50 freestyle -- Noelle Bryan (Sp) 24.56, 3. Demme Hancewicz (THS) 25.19, 11. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.96, 14. Mia Belfi (THS) 29.21, 15. Merritt (THN) 30.05, 16. Croft (THN) 32.89, 17. Selma Akgul (THS) 34.96.
Diving -- Kalyn Alivio (THS) 414.50, 3. Haley Overton (THS) 373.65, 10. Maddie Ramey (THN) 280.00, 12. Lauren Greven (THS) 240.95.
100 butterfly -- Freel (BN) 58.02, 2. Irish (THS) 1:02.37, 7. Belfi (THS) 1:11.14, 10. Merritt (THN) 1:16.56, 13. Spencer (THN) 1:49.57.
100 freestyle -- Bryan (Sp) 53.74, 10. Tapy (THN) 1:03.69, 11. Gauer (THN) 1:03.87, 15. Shalynn Switzer (THS) 1:16.57, 16. Croft (THN) 1:18.82, 17. Akgul (THS) 1:23.24.
500 freestyle -- Eakin (BS) 5:13.67, 4. Ingle (THS) 5:58.86, 12. Harvey (THN) 6:34.44.
200 freestyle relay -- Southport 1:42.69, 3. Terre Haute South (Irish, Belfi, Johnson, Hancewicz) 1:47.07, 6. Terre Haute North (Reed, Large, Ashlyn McClain, Croft) 2:24.00.
100 backstroke -- Anna Asplund (BS) 59.91, 9. Reed (THN) 1:25.40, 12. McClain (THN) 1:33.90.
100 breaststroke -- Karlie Dodd (Sp) 1:09.83, 6. Hancewicz (THS) 1:12.50, 7. Johnson (THS) 1:14.74, 15. Tapy (THN) 1:26.91, 16. Switzer (THS) 1:38.81, 17. Large (THN) 2:10.06.
400 freestyle relay -- Bloomington North 3:43.57, 3. Terre Haute South (Irish, Ingle, Johnson, Hancewicz) 3:53.23, 6. Terre Haute North (Merritt, Harvey, Tapy, Gauer) 4:18.56.
Boys results
Team scores -- Bloomington North 511, Bloomington South 450, Terre Haute South 354, Columbus North 343, Southport 222, Terre Haute North 126.
200 medley relay -- Bloomington North 1:37.56, 5. Terre Haute South (Owen Chapman, Kasen Woodard, Aidan Cox, Paul Bawinkel) 1:51.88; Terre Haute North DQ.
200 freestyle -- Ben Dixon (BN) 1:48.38, 5. Bawinkel (THS) 1:54.68, 6. Bryson Howe (THS) 1:54.74, 11. Jed Winters (THS) 2:06.68, 16. Dominick Arney (THN) 2:29.74, 17. Rollie Shepherd (THN) 2:32.99, 18. Elias Burkett (THN) 2:34.90.
200 individual medley -- David Kovacs (BS) 1:54.28, 2. Connor Lauritzen (THS) 2:03.01, 9. Woodard (THS) 2:19.26, 12. Ira Field (THS) 2:33.6513. David-Marc Hirtea (THN) 2:34.11, 16. Ethan McPheeters (THN) 3:25.92.
50 freestyle -- Jay Stewart (BN) 21.34, 4. Maxwell Bailey (THS) 23.15, 8. Christopher Chow (THS) 23.50, 13. Jack Foster (THN) 25.80, 14. Cox (THS) 26.13, 15. Thad Balitewicz (THN) 27.08, 18. Jake Phegley (THN) 37.97.
Diving -- Max Miller (BN) 462.75, 2. Peyton White (THS) 355.45.
100 butterfly -- Stewart (BN) 50.48, 10. Cox (THS) 1:00.40, 12. Chapman (THS) 1:02.51, 14. Sam Alderton (THS) 1:10.64, 15. Hirtea (THN) 1:11.79, 16. McPheeters (THN) 1:35.83.
100 freestyle -- Ben Buehler (BN) 48.81, 3. Bailey (THS) 50.80, 5. Chow (THS) 52.63, 13. Balitewicz (THN) 1:02.44, 14. Field (THS) 1:02.53, 15. Shepherd (THN) 1:03.87, 18. Ezra Gatrell (THN) 1:07.12.
500 freestyle -- Botond Kun (BS) 4:55.52, 4. Howe (THS) 5:06.89, 7. Bawinkel (THS) 5:18.67, 11. Woodard (THS) 5:32.03, 14. Arney (THN) 6:52.17.
200 freestyle relay -- Bloomington North 1:32.95, 2. Terre Haute South (Bailey, Howe, Lauritzen, Chow) 1:33.50, 6. Terre Haute North (Balitewicz, Gatrell, Foster, Hirtea) 1:50.53.
100 backstroke -- Kovacs (BS) 50.62, 7. Chapman (THS) 1:01.47, 12. Winters (THS) 1:09.97, 13. Gatrell (THN) 1:20.35, 14. Alderton (THS) 1:20.88, 16. Burkitt (THN) 1:30.09, 18. Phegley (THN) 2:06.64.
100 breaststroke -- Lauritzen (THS) 1:00.84, 11. Foster (THN) 1:13.87, 13. Chase Meadors (THS) 1:19.48, 14. Kaleb Leinenbach (THN) 1:21.14, 15. Arjun Bhatia (THS) 1:22.79.
400 freestyle relay -- Bloomington North 3:13.50, 4. Terre Haute South (Chow, Howe, Bailey, Lauritzen) 3:29.16, 5. Terre Haute North (Foster, Balitewicz, Shepherd, Hirtea) 4:07.74.
Prep girls basketball
Friday
- Greencastle 45, Northview 41 -- At Brazil, Audri Spencer scored 15 points, including the 1,000th of her career, but Northview lost to visiting Greencastle in Western Indiana Conference girls basketball.
Spencer is the seventh Northview girl to reach that milestone.
Now 11-5, 4-2 in the WIC, Northview plays Saturday at Owen Valley. Greencastle, 13-4 and 6-2, hosts Cloverdale on Saturday.
In other girls basketball:
- Sullivan 59, South Putnam 27 -- At Putnamville, the visiting Golden Arrows cruised to a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Now 12-6 overall and 6-2 in the WIC, Sullivan plays Tuesday at North Central. South Putnam, 6-9 and 2-5, is at Riverton Parke that night.
Prep boys basketball
- Northview 67, Greencastle 47 -- At Brazil, Drew Cook kept the Knights alive in a 14-14 first quarter with 12 points and they went on to a decisive Western Indiana Conference win.
Now 4-5, 3-1 in the WIC, Northview is back in conference play Saturday at Owen Valley. Greencastle, 2-9 and 1-5, hosts North Putnam next Friday.
- Parke Heritage 50, South Vermillion 42 -- At Rockville, the host Wolves avenged a Banks of the Wabash loss by getting the Wabash River Conference win.
Treigh Schelsky had 18 points and Renn Harper 13 for Parke Heritage, now 7-6 and 1-0 in the WRC. The Wolves play Cloverdale on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Aden Wallace and Brayson Shoults had 11 points each for the Wildcats, now 5-7 and 0-1. South Vermillion hosts Seeger on Saturday.
- Covington 78, Riverton Parke 77 -- At Covington, the visiting Panthers were nipped in a high-scoring Wabash River Conference game.
Now 4-7, 0-2 in the WRC, Riverton Parke hosts Attica next Friday. Covington, 8-6 and 2-0, hosts West Lafayette on Saturday.
- Sullivan 65, South Putnam 61 -- At Putnamville, the Golden Arrows were taken to the wire by the Eagles but stayed unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference play.
Luke Adams had 27 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer and the clinching free throws in the last 30 seconds, for Sullivan and Eli Geettinger added 20. Now 10-3 and 5-0, the Golden Arrows host West Vigo next Friday.
South Putnam is 4-4 and 4-2 and plays Saturday at Edgewood.
- Bloomfield 59, Evansville Christian 56 -- At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals won in a battle between two of the top four Class A teams.
Now 11-2, Bloomfield is at Linton next Friday. Evansville Christian, 6-5, is at Linton on Saturday.
- Clay City 80, Washington Catholic 24 -- At Washington, the visiting Eels improved to 7-4 and plays Saturday at Bloomington Lighthouse.
Washington Catholic is 1-9 and plays Martinsville Tabernacle on Saturday.
- North Central 47, Eminence 30 -- At Eminence, the visiting Thunderbirds improved to 6-4 and will host North Knox on Saturday.
Eminence is 0-8 and hosts Medora on Saturday.
- Pleasant View Christian 62, Dugger Union 51 -- At Dugger, Carter Hall had 18 points, Andy Colvin 13 and Parker Racey 11 but the Bulldogs lost their homecoming game.
Now 5-6, Dugger hosts Vincennes Rivet on Saturday.
- Casey 60, Paris 25 -- At Casey, Ill., Jackson Parcel had 23 points, Grant Cochonour 14 and Connor Sullivan and Jacob Clement 10 each as the Warriors beat the Tigers in Little Illini Conference play.
Now 11-4, 2-0 in the LIC, Casey is at Marshall next Friday. Paris, 8-10 and 1-4, is at Effingham St. Anthony on Saturday.
- Robinson 54, Mt. Carmel 42 -- At Mt. Carmel, Ill., the Maroons picked up their first Little Illini Conference win and handed the Golden Aces their first conference loss.
Aidan Parker had 17 points, Nathan Wernz and Noah Gilmore 10 each and Cooper Loll nine for Robinson. Now 10-6 overall and 1-3 in the LIC, Robinson plays Saturday at Evansville Harrison.
Mt. Carmel is 11-7 and 2-1 and hosts North Posey on Tuesday.
What a great day for the Wildcats! The Cats won the 42nd Annual South Vermillion 8-Way today with seven individual champions.
The team scores were:
Champion - South Vermillion with 291 points.
Runner-up - North Vermillion with 232 points.
Third place - Parke Heritage with 168 points.
Fourth place - Covington with 143 points
Fifth place - Terre Haute South Vigo with 84 points.
Sixth place - Cloverdale with 10 points.
The Wildcat Champions were Josiah McBride at 106-weight class; Christian Peace at 132-weight class; Brogan Decker at 138-weight class; Gavin Martin at 152-weight class; Will Clay at 160-weight class; Augustus Shryock at 195-weight class; and Zack Hess at 285-weight class.
The runner-ups for the Wildcats were Haydon Kindred at 120-weight class; Liam Heber at 126-weight class; and Alex Shryock at the 170-weight class.
Placing third for the Wildcats was Baylen Curry at 182-weight class. Fourth place finishers were Kara Beckman at 113-weight class; Zeke Martin at 145-weight class; and Logan Fiock at 220-weight class.
The Wildcats (11-12) will be back in action on Tuesday, January 10 for Senior Night in the Auxiliary Gym against Hoopeston Area High School and St. Joseph-Ogde. South Vermillion will be honoring their three seniors prior to the start of the matches.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods played Rio Grande to a 34-34 tie in the second half but the Pomeroys fell to 6-10 overall and 1-6 in the River States Conference after a 76-58 loss inside Knoerle Center to Rio Grande. The Red Storm improved to 13-4 overall and remains the lone unbeaten team in the RSC with a 7-0 mark after Saturday’s victory.
The RedStorm got their first separation with a 7-0 spurt during which they held SMWC without a point for four minutes to take a 15-7 advantage.
An Aaron Collins 3-pointer and a post move by Luke Brower pulled the Pomeroys within 17-13. The RedStorm, who shot 50 percent in the first half, continued to knock down jump shots and extended their lead to 25-15 by the 6:18 mark of the first half.
Elkin Ramirez connected on a 3-pointer to keep it a 30-20 deficit for SMWC with 5:17 to go in the half, but Rio Grande finished the first half with a flourish.
Miki Tadic, who had 20 points, drilled a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the half to cap a 12-4 run that put Rio Grande ahead 42-24 at the break.
Keith Germain, averaging 16 points coming into Saturday’s game, picked up two quick fouls and was limited to two points in the game.
But SMWC shot 46.2 percent from the field in the second half as the Pomeroys put together a solid 20 minutes. Tarik Dixon scored 12 of his team-high 19 points. Braden Edington came off the bench for all nine of his points in the second half.
Rio Grande, which ranks 11th in the NAIA in 3-point percentage at 38.2 percent, knocked down 6 of 11 from beyond the arc to keep the Pomeroys at a distance.
The Pomeroys held Rio Grande to 42.4 percent shooting in the second half overall with some solid defense. Rob DeSilvia and Edington each had two steals in the second half and Germain had a pair of blocked shots.
J.R. Lumsden scored seven of his 11 points in the second half.
The Pomeroys return to action next Saturday at home against IU Kokomo (12-5, 6-1 RSC), who leads the RSC West Division standings.
