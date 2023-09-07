The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men’s and women’s golf teams will play host to the SMWC Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Idle Creek.
The Pomeroys are coming off a strong performance to open the 2023-24 season at the IU East Fall Invite. The SMWC women were runners-up to IU Kokomo while the men settled for seventh.
The women’s teams competing are SMWC ‘A’ and SMWC ‘B’, Rose-Hulman, IU East, Rend Lake, Danville Community College and Brescia.
The men’s teams competing this weekend include Rose-Hulman, SMWC ‘A’ and SMWC ‘B’ and Lincoln Trail College.
Wabash Valley golfers competing for the SMWC men include Chase Nuckols (Northview), Brevin Cooper (Northview), Justin Hopkins (Clay City), Hunter Martin (Northview), Benjamin Goshen (Northview) and Shea Andrews (West Vigo), Luke Higgins (Terre Haute South) and Landon Thome (West Vigo).
Pomeroy women golfers include Brooklee Bussing of Northview, Sophie Boyll of South and Mallorie Morgan of South Vermillion.
Prep golf
- Terre Haute South 159, South Vermillion 239 -- At Rea Park, the 19th-ranked Braves celebrated Senior Night while beating the Wildcats.
South Vermillion (239) -- Rayven Wilson 52, Jenna Andrews 60, Jordan Smith 63, Jayden Hastings 65, Alicia Guinn 64, Addy Smith 65.
Terre Haute South (159) -- Rylee Roscoe 37, Avery Cassell 41, Presley White 39, Gabbie Blakeney 43, Abi English 42, Abby Clark 56, Ellie Anderson 52, Holly Clapp 52, Ella Anshutz 58, Ava Rogers 51.
Next -- Terre Haute South (9-0) plays Saturday at the Bloomington North Invitational.
Prep tennis
Boys
- West Vigo 5, White River Valley 0 -- At West Vigo, the Vikings posted their second shutout in as many nights.
Singles -- Brandon Dailey (WV) def. Alex Cook 6-0, 6-0; Colton Enyeart (WV) def. Grandon Parnell 6-0, 6-0; Bennett Evans (WV) def. Braydon Bilyeu 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles -- Bryce Easton-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. A.J. Moreno-Jamison Shake 6-1, 6-2; Brison Pape-Jack Readinger (WV) def. Travis Carmichael-Matthew Sams 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4).
JV -- West Vigo 2, WRV 0.
Next -- West Vigo (4-5) plays at Terre Haute North on Monday.
- Northview 3, Bloomfield 2 -- At Bloomfield, Zac Buell and Gavin Roark won a three-set match at No. 2 doubles to provide the winning point for the Knights.
Singles -- Brayden Goff (Nv) def. Nolan Hughes 6-3, 6-1; Will Dowden (B) def. Derek Morrison 6-2, 6-3; Joshua Fowler (Nv) def. Jared Small 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles-- Blake Neill-Quentin Ross (B) def. Kamden Kellett-Caden Schrader 6-2, 6-2; Zac Buell-Gavin Roark (Nv) def. Boone Holtsclaw-Caleb Kerr 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, 6-0.
JV -- Northview 4, Bloomfield 2.
Next -- Northview (6-4) plays Saturday at the Seeger Invitational.
Girls
- Paris 9, Charleston 0 -- At Charleston, Ill., the visiting Tigers shut out the Trojans.
Singles -- Emerson Barrett (P) def. Christine Pschirrer 6-2, 6-0; Graci Watson (P) def. Kailee Gough 6-3, 6-0; Bella Moreschi (P) def. Mia Carcasi 6-0, 6-4; Myah Bartos (P) def. Taryn Cole 6-2, 6-1; Shelby Fry (P) def. Greta Larson 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); Ava Barrett (P) def. Ella Kenner 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles -- E.Barrett-Watson (P) def. Gough-Pschirrer 2-6. 6-0, 1-0 (10-1); Bartos-Moreschi (P) def. Carcasi-Cole 6-0, 6-0; Addi Hansel-Paven Walker (P) def. Raylin Cox-Kenner 6-3, 6-3.
Next -- Paris (4-1) plays Saturday at the Mattoon Invitational.
Prep volleyball
- Terre Haute North 3, Mooresvile 0 -- At North, the Patriots continued their hot streak with a 25-18, 25-8, 25-10 win.
- Northview 3, Sullivan 0 -- At Brazil, the host Knights picked up a Western Indiana Conference victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.