The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods men couldn’t complete an unbeaten weekend Sunday, falling to 1-4 in River States Conference play Sunday at the Knoerle Center in a 59-46 loss to Brescia.
SMWC shot just 15% in the first half, including 0 for 9 from long range, and fell behind 32-8 before battling back to within 13 points with 3:03 left in the game.
Keith Germain had 14 points, Tarik Dixon 12 and Terre Haute North graduate Braden Edington had 10 points and 10 rebounds for SMWC, now 5-8. The Pomeroys play Wednesday at Cincinnati-Clermont.
On Saturday, the Woods men won 88-77 at Miami (Ohio) Middletown as Germain scored 20 points, Elkin Ramirez 16, Dixon and J.R. Lumsden 13 each and Davin Miller 12.
The SMWC women also won at Middletown, shooting 64% in the second half of an 84-77 victory. Abby Worley and Brooklynn Jones scored 15 points each — Worley adding 10 rebounds and four assists — while Allyson Hardiek had 10 rebounds, Abbi Parker 10 points, Savvanah Frye nine points, Kylee Stepp eight points and Avalee Jeffers seven points.
The 7-3 Pomeroy women host Brescia on Tuesday.
Prep girls basketball
- — At Nashville, Ind., the host Eagles held Katelynn Fennell to nine points in a Western Indiana Conference win.
Brown County is now 8-5, 4-3 in the WIC, and hosts Bloomington South on Jan. 3. West Vigo, 3-9 and 1-5, plays Parke Heritage on Thursday at Northview’s Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic.
- — At Paris, Ill., the unbeaten Tigers made short work of their winless interstate visitors.
Peighton Smith had 10 points for 11-0 Paris, the top seed in the upcoming State Farm Tournament. South Vermillion, 0-11, plays Greencastle at Northview’s Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic on Thursday.
- — At Georgetown, Ill., the visiting Falcons pulled out an interstate victory as Lauren Ellis and Tera Thompson had nine points each and Callie Naylor eight.
Now 5-5, North Vermillion plays Dec. 26 in the Bismarck-Henning Tournament.
Prep boys basketball
- — At Clay City, the host Eels won each of the first three quarters Saturday and held off a fourth-quarter comeback.
Reilly Myers had 12 points and Michael Tucker 11 for Clay City, now 4-3. The Eels host their own tournament starting Dec. 27 with a game against Mitchell.
Bryson Shoults had 14 points for South Vermillion, also 4-3, which plays Bloomfield on Dec. 26 in the Wabash Valley Classic at Terre Haute North.
- — At Evansville, the Miners rallied from a 15-point deficit at the Bosse Winter Classic, helped by two dramatic tying shots, as coach Joey Hart picked up his 400th win.
The younger Joey Hart led all scorers with 36 points, including a tying shot in regulation time and the only three points of the second overtime, and was named the tournament’s Player of the Day. The Miners tied the score at the end of the first overtime when Braden Walters grabbed an offensive rebound to set up a basket by Nathan Frady.
Now 6-1, Linton plays St. Joseph-Ogden (Ill.) on Thursday at the former Turkey Run High School.
Prep wrestling
- — At Greencastle, South Vermillion was third as a team at the Russ Hesler Tournament.
Josiah McBride (106), Brogan Decker (138) and Gus Shryock (220) were individual champions for the Wildcats, and Decker won the Most Pins Award.
South Vermillion beat Danville 52-24, lost to Sullivan 57-24, beat Parke Heritage 54-18, lost to North Putnam 54-30 and beat Greencastle 60-24. Now 10-12, South Vermillion hosts its own tournament on Jan. 7.
- — At West Lebanon, North Vermillion finished second at the Seeger Invitational and had six individual champions.
North Vermillion beat Tri-County 47-30, lost to Seeger 42-35, beat South Newton 54-18 and beat Frontier 58-6. Unbeaten for the day were Martin, Aden Rangel, Walters, Botner, Baker and Aiden Hinchee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.