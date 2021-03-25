The end of Josh Schertz's wildly successful run at Lincoln Memorial ended in the most heartbreaking fashion possible in the NCAA Division II Elite Eight semifinal at Evansville's Ford Center.
West Texas A&M guard Zach Toussaint flung a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer and drained it to give the Buffaloes a dramatic 87-86 victory that eliminated Schertz's Railsplitters from national title contention and that also marked the end of Schertz's era at LMU before he comes to Indiana State to take over as head coach.
"My heart breaks for those kids. They're absolutely gutted. It's what happens when you care deeply and are fully invested in something. To get to this point to have a chance at a national championship, you have to pour everything you have into it. You have to be willing to have your heart broken and we got our hearts broken tonight," Schertz said.
Toussaint's buzzer-beater was a product of extreme good fortune. West Texas guard Qua Grant had missed a runner in the lane with 3.5 seconds left. The ball was pinballed twice by both teams and found its way out to a waiting Toussaint beyond the arc. Despite LMU's Jeremiah Keene having a hand up when Toussaint took his shot, the high-arching heave hit the back of the rim and fell in.
At the last stoppage, in which West Texas got an offensive rebound on a blocked layup attempt, there was 0.9 seconds added to the clock on review.
The finale was a bitter pill for the Railsplitters, but LMU couldn't make its first-half dominance stick. The Railsplitters shot 62.5% in the first half and had a peak lead of 42-26 late in the first half. LMU was almost as efficient in the second half as it hit 60.7% of its shots.
The difference for the Railsplitters? It turned the ball over 10 times in the second half and didn't get as many shots as West Texas did. West Texas took 10 more shots than LMU did in the second half and the Buffs — who were 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half — were 8 of 15 from long-range in the second half.
Still, LMU led by five with 52 seconds left after a bucket by Cameron Henry. A 3-pointer by West Texas's Jon'il Fugett five seconds later made it a one-possession game. LMU turned it over on its next possession and West Texas converted one free throw to cut LMU's lead to 85-84 with 20 seconds left.
LMU's Jordan Guest — who led LMU with 20 points — made one of two at the line with 13 seconds left, setting up a frenetic finale.
Schertz finished his 13-year LMU career with a 337-69 record.
"Coach means everything to me. He gave me this opportunity to play at LMU and has been there every step of the way and he's always been my biggest supporter. He means everything to the program and it wouldn't be here without him," LMU guard Alex Dahling said.
Track and field
• ISU track back outside — For the first time in nearly two years Indiana State track and field will compete in an outdoor meet, heading south to open their season at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Miss. on Friday and Saturday.
The competition at Ole Miss will mark the first time in 685 days that the Sycamores have competed as a team in an outdoor meet. The last outdoor meet for the entire squad came from May 10-12, 2019 when Indiana State hosted the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships.
Sycamore track and field was in the hunt for a championship through the very end at the 2021 MVC Indoor Championships. Indiana State’s men claimed the runner-up position as a team, falling narrowly to Northern Iowa, 167.5-165, by way of the 4X400-meter relay. The women took fourth as a team, falling to Illinois State, Southern Illinois and Northern Iowa.
Swimming
• ISU tunes up for conference — ISU will host Ball State and Southern Illinois in a dual meet on Friday at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Indiana State dropped their first two meets of the year on March 21 to Missouri State, while earning two wins over Xavier.
Kaimi Matsumoto continued to dominate the pool for ISU. Matsumoto took first place in the 200 individual medley swimming the third-fastest time in school history clocking a time of 2:07.55. Matsumoto took second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 52.50.
Softball
• ISU softball at home — The Indiana State softball team is set to host Northern Iowa at Price Field in three-game series starting Saturday.
The Sycamores will open play Saturday with a doubleheader slated to begin at noon with game two at 2 p.m. The series finale will be played on Sunday with a start time of 11 a.m.
Price Field is closed to the public and only fans on student-athletes pass list will be admitted into the complex.
Women’s basketball
• Vincennes 78, Rend Lake 77 — At Vincennes, the host Trailblazers trailed 61-51 after three quarters but posted a big comeback victory Tuesday.
Terre Haute South graduate Amani Brown led the winners with 22 points and added five assists and three rebounds.
