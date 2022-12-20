The forecast for incoming bad weather has changed the schedule for the Jenni Marietta State Farm Classic girls high school basketball tournament at Northview.
Four first-round games will be played in two gyms starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The last eight games of the tournament are scheduled all day on Jan. 2.
Wednesday
At Northview High School
Main gym — Northview vs. Cloverdale, 6 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North vs. Clay City
Auxiliary gym — Greencastle vs. South Vermillion, 6 p.m., followed by Parke Heritage vs. West Vigo
Jan. 2
At Northview, all in main gym
10 a.m. — Winners’ bracket game
11:30 — Winners’ bracket game
1 p.m. — Losers’ bracket game
2:30 — Losers’ bracket game
4 — Losers of day’s first two games play for third place
5:30 — Losers of day’s third and fourth games play for seventh place
7 — Winners of day’s third and fourth games play for fifth place
8:30 — Winners of day’s first and second games play for championship
In other girls basketball Monday:
Paris 43, Teutopolis 27
- — At Teutopolis, Ill., the Tigers got a decisive win in a battle of two Illinois Class 2A top-10 teams who will probably meet in postseason play.
Kendra Young led all scorers with 13 points for Paris, while Trinity Tingley added 10, Kaitlyn Coombes nine, Graci Watson six and Deming Hawkins five. Emily Konkel had 12 points for the Shoes.
Now 12-0, Paris hosted South Fork on Tuesday and begins play as the top seed in the State Farm Classic on Dec. 27. Teutopolis is 8-2.
Boys basketball
- — Linton’s Joey Hart was one of six players statewide named Players of the Week by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and Franciscan Health.
Hart was the boys representative in District 3, where Josie Trabel of East Central was the female honoree. Named from District 1 were Mason Jones of Valparaiso and Ally Capough of Kouts, while Flory Bidunga of Kokomo and Alli Harness of Carroll (Flora) were chosen from District 2.
Hart had 24 points in limited minutes on Friday in a win over Shakamak, then had 36 points in a 67-64 double-overtime win over Evansville Harrison at the Bosse Winter Classic.
Baseball
- — Indiana State right-hander Matt Jachec has been named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper 2023 preseason all-America team.
Jachec’s 2022 season included being selected to the American Baseball Coaches Association’s Midwest Region second team and being picked first-team all-conference, all-tournament and scholar-athlete honors by the Missouri Valley Conference. He led the MVC with a 2.88 earned run average while pitching 97 innings.
Swimming
- — Rose-Hulman swept the men’s and women’s Swimmer of the Week awards presented by the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Derick Miller was the men’s winner after winning two events and swimming on two winning relays in a 163-76 victory at Anderson. The 24th-ranked Engineers swim Jan. 13 at Valparaiso.
Natalia Pumpurs also won twice with two relay wins as Rose won 180-76 at Anderson.
