Friday’s Missouri Valley Conference opener for the Indiana State baseball team has been moved to a 2 p.m. EDT first pitch at Bob Warn Field. The Sycamores’ opponent is Valparaiso.
Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) will remain the same. All three games are still scheduled to be streamed live on ESPN+. The games also will be carried live on WVIG-FM 105.5.
Track and field
• ISU men tabbed to win MVC, women picked 2nd —The reigning Missouri Valley Conference championship men’s squad is the favorite to repeat. Indiana State was selected by league coaches and gathered eight more points than Illinois State in second place.
The league vote took place Thursday.
Fifth-year sprinter JaVaughn Moore in the 100-meter dash, junior Shomari Rogers-Walton in the triple jump and sophomore William Staggs as a pole vaulter will lead the way.
The Indiana State women were 14 points shy of Illinois State for a first-place projection.
Juniors Ryann Porter, a jumper, and Selene Weaver, a vaulter, lead a strong Sycamores squad.
Cancellations
• Thursday area action — Three high school baseball games and one softball game were canceled Thursday due to weather.
On the baseball side, this included Sullivan against North Central, and in Illinois, Hutsonville vs. Marshall and Paris vs. Oblong. In softball, Terre Haute North and West Vigo didn’t play their game.
Golf
- — The Sycamore Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League will begin play April 12 at Mark’s Par 3.
For information on the league, call (812) 249-6640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.