Indiana State sophomore Lauren Sackett contributed two wins this past weekend to earn Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week honors.
In five innings against Maine, she earned an 8-0 win with eight fanned batters to secure a no-hitter in her collegiate debut.
In a 4-2 win over Chattanooga, she struck out five and allowed one run in four innings.
The Trees will have a doubleheader in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday, against Southeastern Louisiana and Kennesaw State.
Boys basketball
- Warriors, Maroons continue
- — Casey and Robinson will play Illinois regional semifinals Wednesday, the Warriors at the Class 1A Cumberland Regional and the Maroons at the Class 2A Teutopolis Regional.
Casey, a 67-35 winner Saturday over Moweaqua Central A&M, plays at 6 p.m. CST against Neoga, which eliminated Martinsville 57-46 on Saturday.
Robinson, advancing with a 61-27 rout of Sullivan, plays Flora at approximately 7:30 p.m. Shelbyville beat Paris 67-43 on Saturday and will play Wednesday’s opening game against the host Wooden Shoes.
In Class 2A action feeding into the Lawrenceville Regional, Marshall lost 59-57 Saturday at Fairfield and OPH was defeated 61-42 at Mount Carmel.
