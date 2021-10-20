The Rose-Hulman women's program has been named one of just 16 college recipients of the United Soccer Coaches College Team Pinnacle Award, according to results released Wednesday by the national organization.
The College Team Pinnacle Award was established three years ago to honor programs that combine fair play, academic and the on-field success components that define a pinnacle quality soccer program.
Of the more than 1,000 programs that play college soccer, just two men's and 16 women's programs earned the 2020-21 College Team Pinnacle Award. Honorees must achieve Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze version of the College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award; earn the College Team Academic Award for outstanding accomplishments in the classroom; and record a winning percentage of .750 or greater during the respective season.
The 2020-21 Rose women's soccer team earned a College Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award; qualified for the College Team Academic Award; and finished with a 7-2 record for a .778 winning percentage. Amy Helliwell serves as head coach of the Engineers.
This marks the first time that a Rose-Hulman soccer program has received the United State College Team Pinnacle Award. Colleges receiving the honor this year included NCAA Division I programs Furman, Loyola, Michigan, South Dakota State, Towson, Vanderbilt and Washington; Division II program Frostburg State; and Division III programs Bridgewater, Castleton, East Texas Baptist, Grove City, Hardin-Simmons, Loras, New England College and Rose-Hulman.
Golf
• ISU 14th at Ozarks invite — At Hollister, Mo., Indiana State closed its 2021 fall women's season at the Ozarks National Invitational as the Sycamores finished 14th overall to wrap up the 54-hole event.
The Sycamores finished with a 969 (+105) score to finish ahead of Ball State (+112) in the rankings to cap their final tournament of the fall.
Lauren Green (+22) tied for 54th in the field following her final-round 78 (+6). Chelsea Morrow (+25) moved up into a tie for 62nd in the field following her final day 79 (+7). She posted one of three ISU birdies on the day with it coming on the 18th hole to wrap up the tournament.
