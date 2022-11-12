Both Rose-Hulman soccer teams suffered losses Saturday in NCAA Division III tournament action.
At Ada, Ohio, the Engineer men were defeated 3-1 by 15th-ranked North Park despite outshooting the Vikings 15-10.
Rose-Hulman’s Takezo Kelly was robbed by the North Park keeper on a header opportunity in the 21st minute, and North Park scored the first goal of the match five minutes later.
Kelly had seven shots and scored the Rose-Hulman goal in the 81st minute as the Engineers finished a 13-2-4 season.
At Dubuque, Iowa, the Engineer women lost 1-0 to Ohio Northern.
Rose was outshot 15-4, but the Polar Bears didn’t score until the 83rd minute thanks to keeper Natalie Dillon and the Engineer defense.
Rose-Hulman finished 10-3-6 in a season that included eight straight shutouts.
Girls prep basketball
- — At Indianapolis, the visiting Braves lost in their Conference Indiana opener.
Now 1-2 and 0-1, South hosts Avon on Tuesday. Southport, 2-2 and 1-0, will be at Columbus North that night.
- — At Mecca, Parke Heritage defeated host Riverton Parke 66-38 in the championship game of the Ryan Luce Banks of the Wabash Classic.
Emma Simpson led the Wolves, 4-0, with 21 points while Reagan Ramsay added 18 and Andi Perkins 13. Haylee Mathas had 11 for Riverton Parke.
Parke Heritage plays Tuesday at Northview while Riverton Parke, 3-2, will be at Dugger Union on Thursday.
In the third-place game, North Vermillion beat South Vermillion 59-31 as Tera Thompson scored 14 points, Callie Naylor 11 and Braxtyn Dunham and Braylee Brown 10 each for the winners and Jessica Berry had 16 points for the Wildcats.
North Vermillion, 2-2, hosts Westville, Ill., on Thursday. South Vermillion, 0-3, is at Seeger on Tuesday.
- — At Sullivan, the visiting Patriots rallied from an 18-7 first-quarter deficit to win a Western Indiana Conference game.
Reagan Martin had a game-high 20 points for Owen Valley, which scored nine straight points late in the third quarter to take its first lead.
Jacie Wilson had 14 points and Klaire Williams 11 for the Golden Arrows, now 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the WIC. Sullivan plays Tuesday at White River Valley while Owen Valley, 2-1 and 1-0, hosts West Vigo that night.
- - At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds remained unbeaten and picked up their first SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference win of the season.
Jalyn Davidson had 26 points, Samantha Secrest 18 and Shelby Seay 11 for North Central, 4-0 and 1-0, which plays Thursday at Linton. Kailyn Kirkling had 14 for the Eels, 2-2 and 0-1, who host Shakamak on Tuesday.
- — At Ellettsville, the visiting Miners won their delayed season opener.
Sydney Jerrells had 17 points, five assists and four steals and Bradie Chambers 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks for Linton, which plays Tuesday at Barr-Reeve. Edgewood, 1-4, is at Bloomfield that night.
- — At Jasonville, the host Lakers won their fifth in a row.
Now 5-1, Shakamak plays Tuesday at Clay City while Cloverdale, 0-4, hosts the Putnam County Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Volleyball
- — In the ISU Arena, Indiana State lost its final two home matches of the season on Friday and Saturday to Belmont and Murray State.
Murray State won 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 on Saturday despite 15 digs by Melina Tedrow, eight blocks by Jamie Brown and seven kills each by Mallory Keller and Kaitlyn Hamilton.
Hamilton had a double-double with a career-high 17 kills plus 11 digs and Emma Kaelin had 44 assists and 11 digs and Storm Suhre and Kelly had 13 kills each on Friday, but Belmont — coached by former Terre Haute South all-stater Katelyn (Bishop) Harrison — won 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-23.
ISU’s season finale is Tuesday at Evansville.
Women’s college basketball
- — At Saint Mary of the Woods, the host Pomeroys had a 24-point lead late in the third quarter and coasted to their third straight win.
Brooklynn Jones had 20 points for the winners, while Samara Douglas had 10 points and 11 rebounds, Sydney Ingram 10 points and Avalee Jeffers four points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
SMWC, 3-0, plays Tuesday at Miami (Ohio) Hamilton.
Cross country
- — At Holland, Mich., Rose-Hulman’s teams competed at the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional at Hope College.
John Sluys led the Rose men with a 63rd-place finish in 25:28 while Ethan Jones finished in 26:06, Daniel Gaull in 26:30, Thomas Tullius in 26:31, Evan Bell in 26:53, Joshua Pohle in 27:00 and Carter Lindfelt in 27:06.
For the women, Madison Lindfelt had a 6K time of 24:39, followed by Rebecca Testa (25:11), Libby Smith (25:17), Abigail Kurfman (25:25), Kaylee Lane (26:51) and Diana Stirn (27:39).
