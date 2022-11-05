Rose-Hulman's football team will compete for its second consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship and its third NCAA Division III playoff appearance next Saturday.
That's assured because the Engineers moved to 6-0 in HCAC play with a 47-17 victory Saturday at Hanover College.
The Engineers (6-3 overall) will travel to No. 23-ranked Mount St. Joseph (9-0, 6-0 HCAC) in a week for at 1:30 p.m. clash in Cincinnati. In 2021, Rose defeated Mount St. Joseph 58-21 in the regular-season finale at Cook Stadium to capture the HCAC championship.
On Saturday, Rose-Hulman quarterback Miguel Robertson finished 14 of 23 through the air for 223 yards and three touchdowns, while 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior Grant Ripperda rushed for career highs of 204 yards and three TDs on 41 attempts. Other key offensive contributors included Daniel Huery with seven receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns; Jailen Hobbs with three catches for 78 yards and one TD; and Kyle Rehberg with field goals of 19 and 28 yards to go along with five extra points.
Defensively, Kyzer Bowen had a team-high six tackles, Deven Cobb added a fumble recovery and Chaikou Sow set up a score with an interception. Sow also had a tackle-for-loss.
Hanover took an early 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Matthew Weiner. Rose answered with 21 straight points to take a 21-7 advantage. Ripperda had TD runs of 5 and 1 yards and Robertson connected with Hobbs on a 29-yard score to make the margin 21-7.
After another Weiner rushing touchdown, Rehberg gave Rose-Hulman a 24-14 advantage with a 19-yard field goal. Hanover closed to within 24-17 at the break on a 37-yard field goal to cap the first-half scoring.
Rose dominated the second half by a 23-0 score to push its way to the win. Robertson and Huery connected on touchdown strikes of 58 and 18 yards, Ripperda scored on a 3-yard run and Rehberg capped the scoring with a 28-yard field goal.
This was Rose-Hulman's 15th consecutive triumph against HCAC opponents.
Prep cross country
• Farrell finishes fifth — At Peoria, Ill., Marshall freshman Molly Farrell finished in the girls race and the girls teams of Marshall and Robinson placed 11th and 19th respectively in the Illinois High School Association Class 1A state finals Saturday morning at Detweiller Park.
Farrell's time over 3 miles was 17 minutes and 47.88 seconds.
Team champions were Chicago DePaul College Prep (boys) and Tolony Unity (girls).
IHSA cross country state finals
Saturday at Detweiller Park, Peoria
(Both races 3 miles)
GIRLS
Top five teams (out of 30) — Chicago DePaul College Prep 113, Port Byron Riverdale 130, Chicago Latin 154, Normal University 166, Benton 185.
Top five individuals (out of 258) — Gavin Genisio (Benton) 14:57.51, Isaac Teel (Pinckneyville) 15:04.59, Tommy Murray (Port Byron Riverdale) 15:05.55, Akili Parekh (Chicago Latin) 15:11.75, Daniel Winkelman (Elgin Harvest Christian Academy) 15:20.28.
Robinson finisher — 91. Austin Wesley (Robinson) 16:59.83.
BOYS
Top five teams, plus Wabash Valley (out of 30) — Tolono Unity 84, Chicago DePaul College Prep 185, Aurora Rosary 198, Winnebago 202, Palos Heights Chicago Christian 241, 11. Marshall 342, 19. Robinson 459.
Top five individuals (out of 258) — Mabry Bruhn (Monticello) 17:08.43, Sundara Weber (Sandwich) 17:26.38, Louisa Wilson (Williamsville) 17:27.00, Kennady Anderson (Kewanee Wethersfield) 17:45.66, Molly Farrell (Marshall) 17:47.88.
Other Marshall finishers — 27. Brooklyn Bender 18:36.72, 114. Isabel Arthur 20:04.80, 150. Bethany Jones 20:48.78, 206. Marlee Heighton 22:05.59, 239. Sophie Smith 23:29.93, 252. Libby McFarland 25:27.48.
Robinson finishers — 74. Sophie Stark 19:43.61, 115. Quinn Wesley 20:05.17, 143. Mallory Mosbey 20:43.18, 158. Rylee Young 21:03.31, 194. Leighanna Welsh 21:50.75, 254. Brynn Forman 25:59.84.
Men's soccer
• Male Engineers NCAA bound — Rose-Hulman advanced through the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship game with a 5-4 home penalty-kick victory after a 1-1 draw against Hanover College on Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Panthers got the scoring started early on a penalty kick in the 16th minute of action. After a foul in the back, Joao Domenici put the PK in the back of the net.
In the second half, the Engineers got even after a handball in the box. Takezo Kelly hammered home a PK in the 78th minute to tie the score.
Following two scoreless overtime periods, the two teams advanced to a best-of-five, penalty-kick shootout to determine the HCAC champion and which team would receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. In the full game, the Engineers had outshot the Panthers 31-13 with a 17-6 edge in shots on goal.
Michael Trinh made five saves in goal and the Hanover keeper, Luciano Salemi, made 16 saves.
In the penalty shootout, Kelly, Luke Dawdy and A.J. Yilmaz all scored their kick to make the shootout tied 3-3 after three kicks.
In the fourth kicks, Tyler Eldridge scored and John Biederstedt came up with a big save, diving to his left to give Rose a 4-3 lead.
After an Engineer miss, Hanover tied the shootout at 4. But Jackson Seida slotted home the sixth kick and the final Hanover shot went wide to give Rose-Hulman a 5-4 win in the penalty shootout.
In addition to winning the championship, the Engineers had four players named to the HCAC All-Tournament team. Caleb Urban, Zach Buvalic and Yilmaz were named to the all-tournament team and Kelly was named the 2022 HCAC tournament MVP following his game-tying penalty kick in the 78th minute and penalty-kick make in the shootout.
Rose has reached the NCAA Division III tournament for the sixth time in program history. The Engineers previously made NCAA appearances in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Rose-Hulman (13-1-4) will find out its destination in the NCAA tournament during the selection show at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com. The Engineers' lone loss came back in the final non-conference game against Ohio Northern and they are 10-0-1 since then.
Women's soccer
• Female Engineers NCAA bound too — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman captured the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament title and earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament next weekend with a 1-0 victory over the host Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
The Engineers found the game-winning shot in the 70th minute from their leading goal scorer, Kyra Hicks. The goal came on an assist from Lane Lawrence. Rose outshot the Panthers 7-6 with a 5-2 edge in shots on goal.
Natalie Dillon made two big saves for Rose-Hulman to earn a clean sheet and help secure the team's third bid ever to the NCAA tournament.
In addition to winning the championship, the Engineers had four players named to the HCAC all-tournament team — Dillon, Grace Hobson and Lane Lawrence along with tournament MVP Hicks.
Rose has reached the NCAA Division III tournament for the third time in program history. The Engineers made previous NCAA appearances in 2007 and 2019 and will seek their first Division III tournament victory in any women's team sport next weekend.
Rose-Hulman (10-2-6) will find out its destination in the NCAA tournament during the selection show at 2 p.m. Sunday on NCAA.com. The Engineers have not been beaten since their 0-2 start to the season. They have tied the school record for 16 consecutive games without a loss and will look to break the record in the first round of the Division III tournament.
