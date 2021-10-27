Rose-Hulman's men's soccer team finished a perfect season in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 1-0 home win over Anderson on Wednesday.
AJ Yilmaz had the goal for the Engineers who outscored HCAC schools 19-3 during regular season play.
The Engineers (11-4-1) have won eight matches in a row. Rose-Hulman will host a HCAC Tournament semifinal next Wednesday.
Women
• Rose-Hulman 3, Anderson 2 — At Anderson, Rose-Hulman has captured the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Tournament after earning a 3-2 road victory at Anderson on Wednesday.
With the victory, Rose-Hulman improved to 11-2-2 on the season and 7-1-1 in HCAC play. Anderson earned the No. 4 seed after completing the regular season at 7-7-1 and 6-2-1 in league contests.
Sarah Shoemaker scored the game winner in the 71st minute to snap a 2-2 tie and lift the Engineers to the victory.
Rose-Hulman opened the scoring in the 13th minute on a score by Christina Rogers, courtesy of a pass from Elle Vuotto.
Lauren Brown tied the score at 1-1, but Rose-Hulman took a 2-1 halftime lead with a score in the 44th minute by Megan Foder. Jayden Gibson provided the assist.
Anderson again knotted the score at 2-2 on a goal by Lillie Casey, setting the stage for the Shoemaker game winner.
Rose-Hulman outshot Anderson 18-6 in the game, with Natalie Dillon picking up the victory at goalkeeper. Rogers led the Engineer offense with five shots.
Rose-Hulman will host a first round HCAC Women's Soccer Tournament Game on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Engineer Soccer Field.
Volleyball
• Earlham beats Rose — At Richmond, Earlham maintained a share of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference volleyball lead with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Rose-Hulman on Wednesday.
Allie Fults led the Rose-Hulman offense with seven kills. Jillian Gregg recorded 23 assists and Kylie Rathbun had 15 digs for the Engineers.
Fults and Elizabeth Canon led the serving performance with two aces each.
Earlham improved to 7-1 in HCAC play, while Rose-Hulman stands 11-15 overall and 2-6 in league games. The Engineers will honor Emily Wilcox on Senior Day when Hanover College comes to Hulbert Arena on Saturday at 5 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.