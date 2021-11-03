ROUNDUP: Rose men's and women's soccer beaten in HCAC Tournament

A magical Rose-Hulman men's soccer season came to an end with a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Defiance in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal Round on Wednesday at the Rose-Hulman Soccer Field.
The Engineers outshot Defiance 23-3 in the contest, but the visiting Yellow Jackets scored the lone goal of the contest. Armando Campos-Ortiz scored the goal in the 64th minute off a corner kick that was deflected by the Engineer defense.
Orry Killam was the defensive hero for Defiance with 10 saves in the shutout victory.
Rose-Hulman won the HCAC regular season championship with a perfect 9-0 record as part of an overall 12-5-1 season. The Engineers earned HCAC regular season honors for the third consecutive year in the memorable campaign before suffering the upset in semifinal action.
Takezo Kelly led Rose-Hulman with five shots and all five were on goal. AJ Yilmaz added four shots for the Engineers.
In other soccer action:
• Rose women fall — At Hanover, Rose-Hulman's women's team put on a second half charge before narrowly falling 2-1 to Hanover in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference semifinal round Wednesday.
Hanover scored two goals in the first 16 minutes to take a 2-0 lead, but Rose stormed back to control most of the rest of the game.
Autumn Boothby scored in the ninth minute and Kenzie DeLong scored in the 16th minute to give the Panthers the early lead and apparent control of the match.
Rose-Hulman would not go down without a battle, however, closing within 2-1 on a goal by Kyra Hicks in the 65th minute. Lane Lawrence provided the assist on the Hicks score.
Rose outshot Hanover 16-11 for the match by controlling most of the contest. The Engineers also outshot Hanover 10-4 in terms of shots on goal.
Lawrence led Rose-Hulman with five shots. Sarah Shoemaker, Caroline and Elle Vuotto had three shots each.
Hanover improved to 13-1-3 and will advance to the HCAC Tournament Championship Game on Saturday against an opponent to be determined. Rose-Hulman completes an outstanding season with a 12-3-2 record, a 7-1-1 mark in conference play, and an NCAA Division III Region VIII ranking from the national committee.
Basketball
• South Putnam 68, South Vermillion 41 — At Putnamville, the Wildcats fell in a nonconference girls contest against the Eagles. South Vermillion (0-1) next plays at Parke Heritage on Nov. 11.
• Middle school scores — Results reported to the Tribune-Star from Tuesday's middle school action.
7th grade boys — Woodrow Wilson 52 (Sanders 15), Otter Creek 17 (Rickard 5)
6th grade boys — Otter Creek 28 (Belleu 10), Woodrow Wilson 14 (Wilson 10)
