Rose-Hulman’s men’s basketball team moved within one game of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball lead with a 78-64 road win at Anderson University on Wednesday night.
Craig McGee narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to pace three players in double figures. Jacob Back scored a career-high 16 points with six rebounds, and Michael Lake added a double-figure scoring night with 15 points on 4-6 from three-point range.
The Engineers jumped out to a 36-30 lead at the half with five straight points from Lake and a free throw by Back to end the first half. Rose-Hulman pushed the lead to 13 points at 53-40 midway through the second half on a three-pointer by Max Chaplin.
Anderson trimmed the deficit to seven points at 53-46, but three trifectas from Lake in a four-minute span helped the Engineers regain a 14-point lead at 66-52 and secure their fourth straight victory.
Rose-Hulman improved to 11-9 overall and 8-5 in league play with the win.
HCAC tri-leaders Hanover, Franklin and Transylvania are all 9-4 in conference play, and Rose-Hulman is along just one game behind the trio at 8-5 in league games. The Engineers travel to Transylvania for another key HCAC matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m.
I I I
In other basketball news:
• Rose women also win — At Rose-Hulman, Rose-Hulman’s women’s basketball team relied on a strong defensive effort to withstand a late Anderson University charge and pick up a 48-44 women’s basketball win at Hulbert Arena.
Hannah Woody and Rose Burnham led the Rose-Hulman offense with 12 points each. Woody was 5-8 from the field and Burnham led the team with blocked shots.
Rose-Hulman improved to 5-15 and 4-9 in league games, while Anderson dropped to 8-12 and 4-9 in conference play. The Engineers have won three of their last four games and travel to No. 6 ranked Transylvania on Saturday at 1 p.m.
High school
• Linton 56, North Knox 35 — At Little Cincinnati, Linton defeated North Knox 56-35 for its seventh win in eight games at the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional.
Vincennes Rivet was a 56-27 winner over the host team in the other game. Eastern Greene ended 8-17.
Linton will take a 19-5 record into Friday’s semfinals against the 16-7 Patriots.
• Edgewood 52, Northview 33 — At Spencer, Northview finished its season at 8-15 as Edgewood won for the seventh time in nine games at the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional.
In the other semifinal, Brownstown Central won its eighth game in a row as it defeated Brown County 59-52. The Eagles finished a 16-7 season.
Middle school
• Results — Results reported to the Tribune-Star from Wednesday’s games:
7th grade girls — St. Patrick’s 16 (Erin Wright 6), Sarah Scott 12.
6th grade girls — St. Patrick’s 16 (Harper Klingerman 6, Maddison Boyd 6), Sarah Scott 12.
Volleyball
• Adams hired to staff — Indiana State women’s volleyball head coach Lindsay Allman has announced the hiring of Katie Adams as the program’s assistant coach.
“We are all very excited to welcome Katie into our program as she is definitely an up and coming coach in this profession,” Allman said. “Katie’s excitement and energy is nothing short of contagious and the team looks forward to having her in the gym this week.”
Adams joins the Sycamore coaching staff from Blinn College in Brenham, Texas where she served as an assistant coach for a season.
Outside of athletics at Parkside, Adams was the 2016 James R. Spalding Sportsmanship Award recipient and she was the back-to-back winner of the Student-Athlete of the Year at the Ranger Awards. The Student-Athlete of the Year is an award combines athletics and academics.
In 2019, Adams was nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Softball
• ISU softball begins on Friday — Indiana State will open the 2020 campaign with the Florida Atlantic First Pitch Classic Tournament.
First pitch against Wisconsin is slated for 3:45 p.m. on Friday. The Sycamores will also face off against FAU later that evening at 8:15 p.m.
On Saturday, ISU plays Bethune-Cookman at 11:15 a.m. and Purdue at 3:45 p.m.
Finally, the tournament will wrap up on Sunday, Feb. 9, and the trees will play Northern Illinois at 9 a.m.
