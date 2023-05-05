Rose-Hulman's baseball team (19-19 overall, 11-9 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) split a second straight road doubleheader Friday.
The Engineers dropped the first game 6-5 to Bluffton before rebounding for an 8-5 victory.
After Bluffton opened the first game with an RBI single, the Engineers answered quickly in the second with a two-run double from Kade Kline.
After the Beavers retook the lead in the bottom of the inning, Rose answered with an RBI single from Dalton Busboom and a two-run homer from freshman Caleb Frakes, his second.
O'Connell led the team on the day with three hits in four at-bats. Andy Krajecki added two hits. Schuyler Wilcox and Zacheus Carr combined to shut down the Beavers in the final four innings, allowing two hits.
In the second game, the Engineers took control with a five-run third inning thanks to a couple of Bluffton miscues. Peter Rogers, Mason Rasmussen and Frakes all recorded RBI in the frame.
Bluffton answered with a five-run inning in the fifth to tie the game.
With neither team being able to score again until the eighth inning, Busboom had a homer over the left-field wall to put Rose-Hulman back in front. The Engineers added two more runs on Ben Christiansen's sacrifice fly and a Bluffton wild pitch to extend the lead.
Rose will return to Art Nehf Field on Sunday to host the Manchester Spartans at noon and 3 p.m. for Senior Day.
College softball
- Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 4, Rio Grande 3 — Jasmine Kinzer delivered a pinch-hit RBI single through the middle of the infield and Abbi Henderson raced home to give Saint Mary-of-the-Woods a 4-3 walk-off victory against Rio Grande in the River States Conference championships.
Summer Rocha was excellent in relief of Lanna Martinez to earn her third win of the tournament and help put the Pomeroys into Saturday's championship game. SMWC awaits the winner of IU Southeast and Rio Grande on Saturday morning.
The Pomeroys (34-14) and Red Storm were in a scoreless tie, until Rio Grande plated a run in the top of the fourth. The Pomeroys answered right back when Jaleigh Crawford tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Lyric Krause.
Rylee Pender put the Pomeroys ahead 2-1 in the fifth with a two-strike squeeze bunt to score Jaselyn Conn. Rio Grande tied it in the top of the sixth 2-2.
The Pomeroys played some more small ball in the bottom of the inning. Camryn Scott led off with a single through the infield. Justyce Rohrabaugh put down a sacrifice bunt, and Scott, who was stealing with the pitch, reached third. Jaleigh Crawford fell behind in the count but battled to get a fly ball into the air for the go-ahead sacrifice fly.
In the seventh, Rocha got the first two batters, but Kylie Sedgwick's line drive got past a diving Tori Lee in center field for a triple. She came in to score on a pop-up by Brisker.
With two outs, Mikayla Mills kept the inning alive in the bottom of the seventh for SMWC. Henderson pinch ran and reached second on a single by Pender, setting up Kinser's heroics.
Men's golf
- Rose-Hulman sits in second-place — After Day 1 of the HCAC Championships at Belterra Resort in Florence, Ind., the Engineers shot a 303 as a team as they trail Transylvania by one stroke entering Day 2.
Owen King led the Engineers was one-over 72 for second place in the tournament. King recorded four birdies on the back nine to shot a 3-under 33 coming into the clubhouse.
Thomas Butler rebounded from a triple bogey on the opening hole to shoot a four-over 75. Butler enters day two tied for sixth place.
Round 2 will take place at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.
College track
- 15-year mark broken — At Bloomington, Rose-Hulman senior Katrina Agustin snapped a 15-year school record to highlight the team's performance at the Indiana University Billy Hayes Invitational.
Agustin set the women's 100-meter dash record with a time of 12.56 seconds. The previous record was 12.61 set in 2008.
Narindwa Semakula added an eighth-place finish in the women's 100 hurdles with a time of 14.79 to provide depth.
In men's action, Rose-Hulman compiled several top-eight performances.
Jailen Hobbs led the Engineers with finishes of second and third against primarily NCAA Division I competition. Hobbs placed second in the 200m with a time of 21.47 and third in the 100m with a mark of 10.51.
Other top 8 finishers included Tim Youndt, fourth in the triple jump (46 feet, 4 inches 3/4), Kyle Brownell was seventh in the high jump (6-5 1/2); Cole Patton was seventh in the 400m hurdles (55.93); and Antoine Cooper with eighth in the discus (153-1).
Prep baseball
- Vincennes Lincoln 6, Sullivan 4 — The Golden Arrows could only muster runs in three innings Friday and one frame with multiple runs in a loss.
McCrary, Hamilton and Johnson recored a hit and driven in run in the game. The latter two players had doubles.
On the bump, Norris went a complete game with five hits allowed, three earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts.
Both teams had a pair of errors.
Prep softball
- Avon 7, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, Class 4A's seventh-ranked Avon led Class A's ninth-ranked Clay City 1-0 going into the top of the fourth inning Friday when the Orioles plated runners twice in each of the next three frames.
Lexi Thompson and Lizzy Sinders recorded the Eels only hits with one each.
The Orioles were visiting the hometown of their coach, Harley (Sinders) Skinner, daughter of Eels coach Jason Sinders (and sister of Lizzy Sinders).
