Mount St. Joseph was selected as the favorite to win the 2023 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) football championship this season, according to a poll of league coaches announced Thursday.
The Lions earned the vote of confidence from the coaches after picking up the 2022 title in decisive fashion, running the table with a 7-0 mark in league play. In second place in the annual vote was Rose-Hulman (43), which also grabbed the remaining first-place nod in the poll. Hanover (35) was picked to finish the season in third, while Franklin (33) rounded out the top half of the poll in fourth.
Fifth through eighth were Defiance (25), Bluffton (19), Manchester (11) and Anderson (9).
Rose's season opener will be Sept. 2 against nonconference foe DePauw at Cook Stadium. The Engineers' first conference game will be Sept. 30 against Anderson, also at Cook Stadium.
Prep volleyball
• Knights win, Vikings lose — Northview picked up a big win but frustration continued for West Vigo on Wednesday.
Northview went to Bloomington South and poured it on the Panthers, winning 25-21, 25-14, 25-8. The Knights were slated to host Edgewood in a Western Indiana Conference match Thursday.
The Vikings fell 3-1 to visiting South Putnam in a close WIC contest. West Vigo lost its first set 26-24, came back to win 25-21 but then lost 25-18 and 25-21. West Vigo (1-4) was slated to host Cloverdale on Thursday.
Tuesday
• Bloomington South 3, Terre Haute North 2 — At North, the Patriots lost a 27-25 first set but eventually battled back to force a fifth set.
A 15-10 outcome led to a Conference Indiana loss for the Patriots, 3-4, who play Sullivan on Monday. Bloomington South hosted Northview on Wednesday.
• Riverton Parke 3, Crawfordsville 0 — At Crawfordsville, the visiting Panthers rolled to a nonconference win by scores of 25-20, 25-17, 25-18.
• Attica 3, Parke Heritage 2 — At Attica, the visiting Wolves battled back from a 2-0 deficit but lost a Wabash River Conference match by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 20-25, 21-25, 15-10.
• Paris 3, North Vermillion 1 — At Cayuga, the visiting Tigers won their second straight by scores of 25-12, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18.
Boys tennis
Tuesday
• Northview 3, Danville 2 — At Danville, the visiting Knights dominated the bottom of the lineup.
Derek Morrison's five-set win provided the winning point.
Northview 3, Danville 2
Singles — Jake Waits (D) def. Brayden Goff 6-3, 6-4; Chase Taylor (D) def. Gavin Roark 6-0, 6-0; Derek Morrison (Nv) def. Cole Flick 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Joshua Fowler-Caden Schrader (Nv) def. Braden Drzakowski-Dylan Williams 6-1, 6-2; Zac Buell-Kamden Kellett (Nv) def. Landon Kinser-Luke Stanam 6-1, 6-3.
JV — Northview won 4-0.
Next — Northview (3-0) plays Saturday at Edgewood against the Mustangs at 10 a.m. and Indian Creek later in the day.
Saturday
• Patriots win Greenwood Tournament — At Greenwood, Terre Haute North won three matches to take the championship of the Greenwood Tournament.
North beat Roncalli 5-0, the host Woodmen 4-1 and Triton Central 5-0.
