The Rose-Hulman men's swimming and diving team used 10 event wins and four school records to capture its second straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship this weekend at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Rose's Vineet Ranade was named HCAC Men's Swimmer of the Year after a dominant weekend performance. He won three individual events and was part of three conference championship relay teams.
Individually, Ranade won the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 40.44 seconds), 200 IM (1:51.78) and 200 breaststroke (2:04.55). The Engineers' other individual HCAC champions were Brian Beasley in the 100 breaststroke (56.89), Caleb Munger in the 500 freestyle (4:36.61), Ryan Nikolic in the 100 freestyle (46.44) and Evan Sellers in the 1,650 freestyle (16:03.72).
Rose-Hulman also won three relay championships — the 200 medley team included Nikolic, Beasley, Ranade and Christian Cseri (1:31.72); the 800 freestyle team included Ranade, Nick Edwards, Anthony Hoyt and Munger (6:48.70) and the 400 freestyle team that included Ranade, Edwards, Cseri and Nikolic (3:04.41).
The Engineers' four school records included Ranade in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.55), Sellers with the 1,000 portion of the 1,650 freestyle (9:37.96), the 200 medley relay (1:31.72) and the 800 freestyle relay (6:48.70).
Rose won its fourth HCAC championship in the six years of the event's history (2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). The Engineers have won six conference championships in men's swimming, including 2014 and 2015 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin titles.
In the HCAC women's championships, also conducted at the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman placed third behind champion Franklin and runner-up Transylvania.
Cate Stauffer became Rose's first HCAC individual event champion since 2018 with two event titles — the 400 IM (4:42.54) and 1,650 freestyle (18:28.26).
HCAC men's team scores — Rose-Hulman 922, Franklin 747, Transylvania 381, Anderson 292, Manchester 272, Hanover 38, Bluffton 3.
HCAC women's team scores — Franklin 817, Transylvania 702, Rose-Hulman 619, Anderson 285, Manchester 223, Hanover 157.
Track and field
• ISU's Moore resets 60m record — At Nashville, Tenn., JaVaughn Moore broke his own men's 60-meter school record Saturday, leading Indiana State to a strong showing in the Music City Challenge indoor meet.
Moore, who ran a sub-6.7 time in the prelims, semifinals and finals, clocked a time of 6.62 seconds to reset the program record. As a team, Indiana State set seven top-10 program marks Saturday, giving the Sycamores nine for the meet.
Also recording top-10 marks in program history on the second day in the Music City were Erica Barker (women's 3,000 meters), Brooklyn Giertz (women's pole vault), Tahj Johnson (men's 400) Jackson Krieg (men's 3,000), Noah Malone (men's 60) and Wyatt Wyman (men's 800). Moore, Giertz and Wyman were event winners.
Indiana State’s final meet before the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships (Feb. 26-27 at Chicago) will be next Saturday as the Sycamores host the ISU Open.
Men's volleyball
• Siena Heights 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1 — At Adrian, Mich., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College took a 1-0 lead after a 25-22 victory to open Saturday's Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference match against Siena Heights.
But Siena Heights rallied to win 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-21.
SMWC displayed a balanced offensive attack led by Mark Zmojdzin with 14 kills to go with his nine digs. Andre Lindner had a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs. Lindner also led the team with two aces. Connor Orrock chipped in 11 kills and Julian Green nine. Jacob Wisniewski had a team-high 25 assists, while Ethan Martins added 15.
The Pomeroys also lost to Siena Heights 3-0 on Friday night.
SMWC (1-8) returns home Tuesday to face Roosevelt in a non-conference matchup.
Women's basketball
• Midway 88, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 62 — At Midway, Ky., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College battled back within four points at halftime to counter Midway's strong start Saturday, but the host Eagles pulled away in the second half for the River States Conference victory inside Marshall Gymnasium.
Brooklynn Jones led SMWC with 16 points, connecting on 7 of 9 attempts from the field, while Kylee Stepp and Avalee Jeffers joined her in double figures with 13 points apiece. Jeffers also had four steals to move her within two of second place on SMWC's all-time leaderboard.
The Woods shot 37.5 percent overall, despite hitting 83.3 percent in the second quarter. For Midway, Semaj Adams poured in 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four steals.
SMWC (14-10 overall, 6-10 RSC) will return to action Tuesday at Brescia. Midway is now 19-7 and 14-2 respectively.
Boys basketball
• Danville 90, South Vermillion 55 — At Danville, the visiting Wildcats got 12 points from Daryn Wilson and 11 from Jase Cox in a losing effort Saturday.
Counting South Vermillion's 65-14 Friday victory at Attica, highlighted by 17 points and five 3-pointers from Aden Wallace and 16 points from Luke Bush, its records are now 7-13 overall and 1-4 in the Wabash River Conference heading into a home matchup against Riverton Parke next Friday.
• Robinson 64, Mattoon 51 — At Teutopolis, Ill., Cooper Loll popped in 21 points, Owen Schmidt tallied 14 points and Nathan Wernz added 12 points and four assists Saturday afternoon, helping the Maroons improve their record to 18-10.
Robinson shot 63 percent from the field (26 of 41) to help its cause. Loll was 8 of 10, Schmidt 3 of 4 and Wernz 5 of 6.
