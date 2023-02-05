Shomari Rogers-Walton cracked the top five in program history in the men's indoor triple jump Saturday afternoon as host Indiana State won the men’s and women’s team titles in the Blue-White Classic.
Rogers-Walton’s short-approach jump of 51 feet, 0¾ inches ranked fourth in program history and was also the best jump of his indoor career. Also winning events for the Blue and White were Faith Frye (long jump), Kamille Gaskin-Griffith (60-meter hurdles), Layton Hall (mile), Ryann Porter (triple jump), Wyatt Puff (shot put), Jhivon Wilson (200m) and Kyra Young (mile).
As a team, Indiana State finished with 132 points on the men’s side, 26 more than second-place Indianapolis. ISU's women scored 138 points, 51 more than runner-up Lindenwood.
The Sycamores will head to Nashville, Tenn., next weekend to take part in the Music City Invitational.
In other track news Saturday:
• Moore, Sullivan post season bests on final day of Meyo Invitational — At South Bend, Indiana State's JaVaughn Moore came one-hundredth of a second from tying his own men's 60-meter school record, cruising to an event win at the Meyo Invitational.
Moore ran a season-best time of 6.64 seconds in the event as one of three Sycamores in the finals. Zoe Sullivan also moved up to third in program history in the women's 60 hurdles with her semifinal time of 8.42.
ISU also got podium finishes from Kevin Krutsch and Trevor Thompson in the high jump, while the men’s 4x400m team of Trent Jones, Wyatt Wyman, Tahj Johnson and Cameron Stevens also improved on their season-best time, as the Sycamore relay team finished in 3:12.99 for its best indoor time since 2014.
Prep wrestling
• Two Falcons move on — At Crawfordsville, the North Vermillion Falcons finished in 10th place in the North Montgomery Regional on Saturday and had two athletes qualify in their weight classes for next Saturday's New Castle Semistate.
They are Aden Rangel (fourth, 120 pounds) and Aidan Hinchee (second, 220).
South Vermillion and Parke Heritage also competed in this regional but did not score a point.
North Montgomery Regional
Team scores (only top 15 earned points) — Carmel 198, Zionsville 132.5, Hamilton Southeastern 106.5, Fishers 78, Westfield 67.5, Southmont 66, Western Boone 42, Rossville 41.5, Sheridan 36, North Vermillion 22, Clinton Central 16, Fountain Central 14, Crawfordsville 8, Lebanon and North Montgomery 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.