Rose-Hulman quarterback Miguel Robertson tied a single-game school record with 7 touchdown passes, all in the first half, as the Engineers rolled past Defiance 76-35 in the Senior Day football game at Cook Stadium on Saturday.
Robertson completed 23 of 29 passes for 324 yards and a school-record tying 7 touchdowns to give Rose-Hulman a 62-14 lead at halftime.
Lance Shelton led a 253-yard rushing attack with a career-high 113 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 15 carries. Jay Smith added 74 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.
Jailen Hobbs, Daniel Huery and Adam Tice-Saliu led the receivers with 2 touchdowns each. Hobbs hauled in 6 catches for 119 yards, Huery added 12 receptions for 107 yards, and Tice-Saliu had 3 receptions for 79 yards.
Rose-Hulman improved to 5-0 in HCAC play with its 14th straight win against conference foes dating back to spring 2021. The Engineers travel to Hanover (4-1 HCAC) at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a key HCAC matchup.
• • •
In other football:
• Pomeroys win again — At St. Louis, Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods defeated Fontbonne handily 27-7 on Saturday.
In what was likely SMWC's best defensive effort of the season, the Pomeroys did not allow the host Griffins to an offensive touchdown. The lone Fontbonne score came in the fourth quarter on a fumble by backup quarterback Kyle Vernelson that was recovered by Avion Bass for a defensive touchdown.
The SMWC defense held Fontbonne to 99 total yards and picked off four passes. Monte' May had two interceptions, and Gavin Roddy and Trey Carter had one apiece.
Hunter Cardwell and Trey Jackson wreaked havoc on Fontbonne quarterback Chris Reckel. Each of the Pomeroys' defensive ends had 3.5 sacks and their pressure led to some of the interceptions.
The SMWC running game was solid as well. Patrick Perea had 20 rushes for 70 yards, but the Pomeroys got nice contributions from Kerry Lacey (8 rushes, 19 yards) and Tyler Vaughn (3 rushes, 34 yards) as well.
Kyle Vernelson was 5 for 7 for 71 yards in relief of Landry, who was 7 for 13 for 117 yards and a touchdown, but who aggravated a knee injury.
SMWC will wait for Saturday night's outcome between Calumet College of St. Joseph and Bellarmine to celebrate a berth into the Midwest Sprint Football League championship playoff game.
A CCSJ victory would guarantee an SMWC trip to Whiting for the title game.
Cross country
• Rose men win HCAC — At Bluffton, Ohio, Rose-Hulman's men's cross country team won the 2022 HCAC Championships on Saturday.
John Sluys led the Engineers with a 8K time of 25:06.4 for a 3rd place finish. This time is a PR for Sluys, and it is the 5th fastest time in Rose-Hulman history. Daniel Gaull and Thomas Tullius each added top-10 finishes with an 8th place finish by Gaull in 26:03.5 and a 10th finish by Tullius in 26:08.9.
Remaining point scorers for Rose-Hulman include Ethan Jones in 11th with a 26:11.7 and Carter Lindfelt in 13th with a 26:28.2.
The Rose-Hulman women finished fourth as Manchester won the women's crown. Madison Lindfelt was the Engineers' highest-placed runner with a seventh-place time of 24:17.6.
Volleyball
• Engineers earn tourney home game — At Rose-Hulman, Rose-Hulman's volleyball team picked up a key Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference 4-set volleyball victory over Hanover on Saturday.
Rose-Hulman battled back from losing the first set 22-25, and the Engineers would win the final three sets 25-20, 25-21, 25-20.
Sophia Koop led the team with 13 kills. Allie Fults added 10, and Elizabeth Canon added 8.
Rose-Hulman improved to 13-11 and 5-4 in HCAC action, and Hanover dropped to 13-13 and 4-5 in the HCAC. The Engineers earn either the 3 or 4 seed in the HCAC Tournament, and they will host Hanover in the opening round match on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
• Pomeroys beat IU-East — At Richmond, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods volleyball defeated IU-East 3-0 on Saturday.
IU-East had won nine in a row and was tied for first place in the River States Conference West Division, but the Pomeroys moved to 24-5 overall and 10-5 in the RSC with the sweep.
Hananh Zuege led the Pomeroys with 17 kills, and freshman Shirley Marina, stepping into the lineup for an injured Amber Doyle, came up with a career-best 16 kills.
It was SMWC's first victory over IU East.
• ISU falls at Valpo — At Valparaiso, Kaitlyn Hamilton and Jamie Brown had seven kills apiece for Indiana State on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for the Sycamores in a three-set loss to Valparaiso inside the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Emma Kaelin finished with 25 assists for the Sycamores, while Melina Tedrow had nine digs. Hamilton had eight digs, the second-most in a match in her career.
ISU fell to 3-18 and 2-11 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
