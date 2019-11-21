Six Rose-Hulman football players were named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference first team on Wednesday.
Offensive linemen Gavinn Bakker and Jonathan Bartlett, linebacker Jack Heyl, defensive back Zach Phillips, receiver Noah Thomas and defensive lineman Corey Vincent were all the first-team honorees.
HCAC Second-Teamers included tight end Caden Hellyer, defensive linemen Jacob Hendrich and Tyler Smith, linebacker Andrew Hesse and running back Garrett Wight.
Honorable mention selections were quarterback Andrew Dion, defensive back Alex Perez and receiver Jake Zimmerman.
Hanover’s Shane Coane was the HCAC Offensive Player of the Year and Hanover’s Kyle Treber earned defensive honors. Hanover’s Matthew Theobald won Coach of the Year.
Basketball
Girls
• Northview 42, WRV 36 — At Brazil, the Knights improved to 3-2 with a home nonconference win over the Wolverines. The Knights continue their six-game homestand as Brown County visits on Saturday.
Tuesday
• Paris 66, Decatur Eisenhower 17 — At Paris, Ill., Sarah Isaf paced the Tigers with 22 points as the hosts improved to 2-0 in pool play at the NAL girls basketball tournament. Paris wraps up pool play against Danville tonight.
PARIS (66) — Gates 4, Coombes 0, Tingley 4, Littleton 11, Hutchings 0, Young 3, Isaf 22, Noel 0, Cartright 0, Henderson 0, Krabel 13, C. Noel 0, Crampton 5, Hawkins 0, Rigdon 4.
DECATUR EISENHOWER (17) — Cook 0, Richardson 4, Green 4, Jones 0, Cunningham 2, Otis 0, Anderson 0, Paire 0, Hill 0, Hagg 0, Lewis 2.
Paris 17 28 18 3 — 66
Decatur Eisenhower 2 10 5 0 — 17
3-point goals — Paris 6 (Isaf 3, Littleton 3), Eisenhower 1 (Ragsdale).
Next — Paris (2-0) plays Danville at 6:45 p.m. tonight at Paris HS in the final day of pool play at the NAL girls tournament.
• Marshall 60, Chrisman 4 — At Chrisman, Ill., Marshall outscored Chrisman 29-4 in the first quarter and held Chrisman scoreless in the final three quarters.
MARSHALL (60) - Compton 4 0-0 9, Osborn 9 1-1 24, Woodsmall 1 0-0 2, Arthur 1 0-0 2, Engledow 4 0-0 11, Scott 0 0-0 0, Clark 0 0-2 0, Hiatt 5 0-0 10, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 0 0-0 0, Rayhel 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-0 0, Goekler 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 FG, 1-3 FT, 60 TP.
CHRISMAN (4) - Brinkley 0 0-0 0, Francis 2 0-0 4, Tevebaugh 0 0-0 0, Harper 0 0-0 0, Lemmon 0 0-0 0, Campbell 0 0-0 0, H. Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, M. Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Tyler 0 0-0 0, Totals 2 0-0 4.
Marshall 29 15 12 4 — 60
Chrisman 4 0 0 0 — 4
3-point goals - Marshall 9 (Compton 1, Osborn 5, Engledow 3), Chrisman 0. Total fouls - Marshall 8, Chrisman 4. Fouled out - none.
Next — Marshall (1-0) plays at Oblong at 6:15 p.m. tonight in a varsity only contest.
• West Vigo 45, Owen Valley 38 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings improved to 3-3 with the win over the Patriots. West Vigo next plays at Clay City tonight.
• Avon 77, TH South 38 — At TH South, the Braves fell to 2-2 with the nonconference loss. South next hosts Evansville Harrison on Saturday.
• Danville, Ill. 63, Parke Heritage 37 — At Paris, Ill., the Wolves fell to 2-3 and 0-2 in the NAL Tournament. Parke Heritage finishes pool play against Decatur Eisenhower tonight.
• Seeger 31, South Vermillion 26 — At Clinton, the visiting team was the winner in the first Wabash River Conference contest for both teams.
Both teams play again tonight. South Vermillion (2-2) is at home to Attica and Seeger (3-1) entertains North Newton.
• Northview 74, Riverton Parke 45 — At Brazil, the Knights evened their record at 2-2. The Panthers (0-4) are idle until Nov. 26 when they meet Covington.
• Clay City 37, Shakamak 32 — At Jasonville, the Eels were winners in the first SWIAC contest for both teams.
The Eels evened their record at 2-2 and will be at home to West Vigo tonight. The Lakers remain winless in four games and will be at WRV on Saturday.
• Linton 75, Barr-Reeve 34 — At Montgomery, the No. 3-ranked Class 2A Miners hiked their season record to 4-0 with the road victory.
They will be at North Central tonight for a matchup of ranked teams while Barr-Reeve (0-1) is at Mitchell on Saturday.
• Middle school scores — Middle school scores reported to the Tribune-Star on Wednesday:
8th grade girls — West Vigo 38 (Knopp 19), Sarah Scott 11.
8th grade boys — West Vigo 49 (Tanoos 14), Sarah Scott 23.
