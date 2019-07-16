All good things come to an end and the Terre Haute Rex saw its 11-game win streak come to a soggy conclusion in Ohio on Tuesday.
Champion City defeated Terre Haute 6-3 in a game that went the minimum five official innings. A weather delay was called in the fifth inning and the game couldn’t be resumed.
A four-run fourth inning was the downfall for the Rex. A three-run home run by Stephen Cullen off of Terre Haute starter Clayton Mayfield was the big blow. A Jacob Freeland double started Champion City’s scoring in the third inning. In addition to the four-run fourth, the Kings scored a run in the second via a groundout and one in the fourth on a wild pitch.
Terre Haute scored two in the third via an Aaron Beck single and Brett McCreary sacrifice fly. An Austin Weiler RBI single in the third provided the other run.
However, all of the runs that Mayfield and Ross Kramer gave up were earned runs. They gave up eight hits and walked four.
The loss was the first for Terre Haute since July 2. The Rex could have had a 12th straight win, but the game at Normal on Saturday was suspended with Terre Haute in front.
The 11-game win streak vaulted the Rex back into the Prospect League East Division playoff hunt. When the streak began, Terre Haute was seven games out of the final spot. Now? The Rex are in third place and within striking distance of second-place Chillicothe, who possesses the final playoff position. At press time, Terre Haute trailed the Paints by three games, but the Paints’ game against West Virginia did not conclude by press time.
The Rex next host first-place Danville at 7 p.m. tonight.
Auto racing
• Sprint Week set — U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week racing begins this week and winds up July 27.
Four of the events will be at tracks in the area, including Terre Haute Action Track on July 24.
Chris Windom is the defending ISW champ.
Indiana Sprint Week
Thursday - Gas City
Friday - Plymouth
Saturday - Kokomo
Sunday - Lawrenceburg
July 24 - TH Action Track
July 25 - Lincoln Park Speedway
July 26 - Bloomington Speedway
July 27 - Tri-State Speedway
