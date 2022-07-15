The Rex stayed hot in their quest for a Prospect League playoff spot. Burlington nearly came back in the ninth, but the Bees were held off as the Rex earned a 5-4 victory in front of 1,130 fans at Bob Warn Field.
A pair of Indiana State players remained hot as Jordan Schaffer tripled and Aaron Beck doubled. Parks Bouck and Mason White also had two hits.
The Rex led 2-0 after the first inning. Bouck singled and scored on Schaffer’s triple and then the Terre Haute native scored via a wild pitch.
The Bees and Rex traded runs in the fourth inning. Mason White knocked in David Miller to make it 3-1 after Burlington’s Oscar Ponce had homered.
Beck’s sixth inning double started another two-run frame for the Rex. Beck knocked in Miller. Ashton Smith’s RBI single drove home White later in the inning as the Rex led 5-1.
It got dicey in the ninth as the Bees put together a three-run rally. With runners at the corners, Rex pitcher Chase Johnson struck out Weston Fulk to end the contest.
Johnson earned the save as he faced just two batters. Kyle Cortner earned the win after scattering five hits over 5 1/3 innings.
The Rex play one road game at Cape on Saturday. On Sunday, the team hosts a doubleheader against Lafayette. The first game is at 2 p.m. and the second at 4:30 p.m.
In other baseball:
• Post 346 advances to title game — At TH North, Wayne Newton Post 346 baseball got off to a hot start against Crawfordsville Post 72 and that was enough as Post 346 earned a 5-0 victory.
A four-run first inning provided the lion’s share of the runs for Post 346. The top five spots in the Post 346 order combined to go 6-for-15 in the contest, including a two-hit game for Caden Mason that included a double. Bryson Carpenter added a pair of RBI.
Tyler Will and Ty Stultz shared duties on the mound with each throwing three innings. Stultz also had a double at the plate.
On Thursday, Post 72 had defeated Sullivan Post 139 8-1.
On Saturday, Crawfordsville and Sullivan will have an elimination rematch at 1 p.m. The winner then turns around to play Post 346 at 5 p.m. at Terre Haute North.
If Post 346 wins? They advance to the state tournament at Rockport. If Crawfordsville wins? The two teams would play again at 1 p.m. on Sunday in a winner-take-all contest to advance to the state tournament.
• Fougerousse to Evansville — Former Linton standout and Indiana baseball player Kip Fougerousse announced via his social media that he will continue his baseball career at Evansville.
Golf
• Ace at Mark’s Par Five — Mark Weathers made his first hole in one on the 105-yard 8th hole at Mark’s Par Five. Weathers used a pitching wedge. Tom Vandivier witnessed it.
